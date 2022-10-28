"It's not worth talking" - Former Barcelona manager takes sly dig at Lionel Messi 

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien has launched a sly dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi, as per SPORT.

Setien managed Barcelona for 25 matches during the 2019-20 season, winning 16 games.

The Spanish coach managed Barcelona during the 2019-20 season, winning 16 of 25 games.

However, the Blaugrana suffered an embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and with that, Setien's reign ended abruptly.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The beginning of the end for Messi... A year ago today, Bayern Munich hit Barcelona for EIGHT!The beginning of the end for Messi... A year ago today, Bayern Munich hit Barcelona for EIGHT! 😳The beginning of the end for Messi... https://t.co/YP7n7XbIaP

He was appointed as Unai Emery's successor at Villarreal on 27 October but has not forgotten about his time at the Nou Camp.

One of Setien's problems during his time at Barcelona was his issues with the club's veteran forward Lionel Messi.

The pair appeared to be at loggerheads during his time at Barca and he has hinted of a rift still being shared between the two.

Setien was quoted as saying that he only wanted to remember the positive side of Lionel Messi's career at the Nou Camp:

"It's not worth talking about Messi. Everyone should stay with Messi, who has been a permanent attraction for 14 years and that's what I want to remember about Messi."

He then explained how he had to accept the Argentine for how he was:

"I cannot assess whether he disappointed me. There are things that you like and others that you don't and you have to fight with them. If on top of that he scores three goals in each game, you can't say anything. There is always a player that costs you a little more and accept him as he is”.

Messi made 24 appearances under Setien, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists.

However, the pair clashed during their time working together at the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Messi had questioned the Spaniard's tactics after a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in 2020 which put Real Madrid on course for a La Liga triumph.

In response to the Argentine's complaints, Setien said:

"If you don't like what I said, you know where the door is."

Messi responded by laughing at the Spaniard's words and the former Barca boss was dismissed just eight games later.

The Argentine moved to PSG in 2021 on a free transfer and has been in superb form this season, making 16 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing 12 assists.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues with 10+ goals and 10+ assists. Lionel Messi is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues with 10+ goals and 10+ assists. 🎯⚽️ https://t.co/I4z16FAzRz

Barcelona fans chanted for Lionel Messi when the side exited the Champions League

Messi is still a hero in Catalonia

Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League at the group stages for the second consecutive year.

A 3-0 defeat against Bayern following Inter Milan's 4-0 win over Viktoria Plzen on 26 October sealed their fate as they were relegated to the Europa League.

During the loss against the Bavarians at the Nou Camp, Barca fans chanted for Lionel Messi, whose contract with PSG expires next summer.

Ironically, calls for the Argentine came against the side who had embarrassed them in Setien's last game in charge of the La Liga club.

Poll : 0 votes