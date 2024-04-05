"It was something special" - Former PL star on playing against Lionel Messi during the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria captain and Africa Cup of Nations MVP William Troost-Ekong faced Lionel Messi in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The Argentine superstar was eliminated in the Round of 16 by eventual champions France.

PAOK defender Troost-Ekong, who previously played for Watford, recently praised the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. He called the Inter Miami megastar the greatest player he has ever faced in his career.

"It would have to be Lionel Messi at the World Cup. We lost 2-1, last minute, and he scored the first goal and it was something special. He took it over the shoulder with the back of his heel with his right foot, and I remember I felt like I almost wanted to clap - it was something special," the former Premier League star said in an interview with 90min.com.

"And of course when you see him as probably the greatest player of all time, to witness that, unfortunately being on the wrong side of it, it was something special," he added.

Lionel Messi had never won the FIFA World Cup before and it was the only title he hadn't claimed. He finally accomplished this goal in the 2022 edition in Qatar, as he led Argentina to its first World Cup title since 1986.

William Troost-Ekong explains what makes Lionel Messi 'special'

William Troost-Ekong was impressed by Lionel Messi's playing style and admitted that stopping him was one of the most challenging things. The Nigeria captain also said that what made the Argentine superstar 'special' was that he was unpredictable on the pitch.

"You're never in control [when one-v-one against Messi]. He walked around a lot - and was always in the right positions. Sometimes it looked like he wasn't involved in the game, but then when he was, he was someone that we couldn't stop so I think that's the hardest thing, when someone's unpredictable and can literally do everything with the ball. I think that's what makes him special," Troost-Ekong told 90min.com.

Messi has moved to the MLS and is under contract with Inter Miami through the summer of 2025. It is unclear if he will return to Europe before retirement but he is still part of the GOAT conversation alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Poll : Is Lionel Messi the greatest player of all time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion