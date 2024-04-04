"It would be the most successful purchase" – Agent claims Chelsea target could end up joining PSG

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been on Chelsea's radar for a long time, is likely to secure a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Italian agent Dario Canovi.

Over the last couple of months, Osimhen's future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium has been a hot topic of speculation. He has allegedly drawn interest from the likes of Chelsea, PSG, and Arsenal of late.

Speaking recently on Radio Goal's Kiss Kiss Napoli, Canovi provided his thoughts on Osimhen's future ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. He said (h/t PSG Talk):

"The future of Osimhen? In my opinion, it is likely that he plays for PSG. It would be the most successful purchase after [Real Madrid-bound Kylian] Mbappe's farewell."

Osimhen, who allegedly has a £103 million release clause, has scored 13 goals in 25 overall outings for Napoli this campaign. Kylian Mbappe, in comparison, has hit 39 goals in as many games for PSG so far.

A 27-cap Nigeria international, the Chelsea and PSG target shot to fame last term. He helped Napoli lift the 2022-23 Serie A title, registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 club matches across all competitions.

Chelsea told star is playing out of position

Speaking to ESPN, pundit Gabriele Marcotti downplayed Chelsea summer signing Cole Palmer's efforts due to his number of penalty goals. He said (h/t Tribuna):

"What I would say about his numbers is there are a lot of penalties in there, and I also don't think he has found his right position at Chelsea. It's not his fault, but when he plays wide on the right, he comes inside all the time, which is fine."

Urging the Blues to start Palmer in a number 10 role, Marcotti added:

"Maybe he should be playing number 10, but then that puts an onus on the right-back, who's Malo Gusto, so he is dealing with I think a lot of dysfunction around him and he takes everything in stride. So, that's certainly very encouraging. I'd love to see what he could do with a better-assembled team around him, on a team that actually functions and produced the way the manager wants."

Since leaving Manchester City in a potential £45 million move last summer, Palmer has been in brilliant form for the Blues. He has recorded 16 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across all competitions this season.

So far this campaign, Palmer has primarily started on his club's right flank and also occasionally played as a striker. The 21-year-old, on the other hand, has netted six penalties, all in the Premier League, for his club.

