"It is a team that is made to win" - New Barcelona signing makes confident claim after pre-season experience

Barcelona boosted their midfield options with the signing of Franck Kessie this summer, with the Ivorian leaving AC Milan to join them as a free agent. After spending a couple of days with the group and seeing what it's like to be a Blaugrana, the midfielder couldn't help but praise the club's ambitions.

Kessie is currently living his dream at Barcelona, with early signs suggesting he's got a bright future at the club. The midfielder has opened up on his first few days with the Blaugrana, revealing that he has been warmly welcomed by everyone.

"The welcome has been very warm. Everything is going very well. They have welcomed me really well, they have become a second family. So far everything is going great, with the staff, with the teammates," he told the official Barcelona press, as conveyed by Sport.

Speaking about the club's ambitions and the impact the new signings could have on their fortunes next season, Kessie said:

"It is a team that is made to win. When they call on you, you don't hesitate. You always expect the best from Barca. For me, it's the best club in the world. New players have been arriving, and we will do everything we can to make the team better. We will lend a hand in any way we can. Everyone has been very close, they are helping a lot with the integration."

Barcelona have impressed with their performances this pre-season. They beat Real Madrid, Inter Miami, Olot and drawn with Juventus so far. Asked whether he was surprised with the Blaugrana's results, Kessie said:

"The staff work very hard. Surprised? I wouldn't say that. Everyone knows Barca's idea, the way they play. Even from afar, you know that Barca is a great team, a dream. Its identity doesn't change; it's always the same. Keeping the ball, handling it well technically. All the players here are good, very good."

Barcelona to sign more players in coming days?

Kessie is already enjoying his time as a Blaugrana.

Despite adding the likes of Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphina and Robert Lewandowski to their ranks, it doesn't look the Blaugrana are done with their transfer business yet. They've signed Jules Kounde from Sevilla and could announce the transfer shortly, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana could also lure Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to Camp Nou before the transfer window shuts. It remains to be seen if they can convince the Blues to part ways with the duo after they've beat them to two players this summer.

