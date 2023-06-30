"It is time!" - Arsenal star appears to drop transfer hint amid reports linking him with exit

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has dropped a hint he may be set to depart the Emirates with several European sides showing interest.

Balogun's future at the Emirates is uncertain after spending last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims. He impressed at the Stade Auguste Delaune, bagging 21 goals in 37 league games.

The American international could be headed back to France as Marseille reportedly hold an interest. Meanwhile, AC Milan and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Balogun has now fuelled further talk of a potential departure from Arsenal this summer. He posted a telling tweet:

"It is time!"

Balogun @balogun It is time! It is time! ⏳ It is time!

Balogun has been with the Gunners since his teen years, playing in their youth academy. He made the step up to the senior team in 2020, making his debut in a 2-0 win over Brentford.

That has been the 21-year-old's only appearance at senior level for Mikel Arteta's side. He is yearning for more game time after switching nationality from England to the USA earlier this year. The USMNT will be at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as co-hosts.

Marseille are reportedly interested in partnering Balogun with former Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez. The pair both finished in the top 20 of the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts, Balogun finished joint 4th while Sanchez finished 13th.

However, AC Milan and Inter Milan are both keen on the young forward as they look to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edin Dzeko. A fee of £35 million has reportedly been slapped on Balogun by the North Londoners.

Chelsea defender Reece James gives brutal response to fan's tweet on potential Arsenal move

Reece James (right) is not interested in heading to north London.

Arsenal have sealed the signing of Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz with the German joining in a £65 million move.

One Gunners fan was keen to use the opportunity to ponder over the possibility of Reece James joining Havertz and former Blues midfielder Jorginho at the Emirates. He tweeted:

“Reece James to Arsenal, who says no?”

James gave a brutal response to the fan's query:

"I say no."

The English right-back was one minor positive in a season to forget for Chelsea last time out. They finished the campaign 12th and trophyless, going through four separate temporary and permanent managers.

James impressed despite a majorly injury-plagued campaign, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in 24 games across competitions. However, the England international appears to be going nowhere despite the exodus of players at Stamford Bridge.

