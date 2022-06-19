"It is time to get him off the books" - Kevin Campbell says Arsenal would 'have done really well' if they get £12 million for 30-year-old

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that £10 million is an appropriate price tag for Bernd Leno this summer.

Leno joined the Gunners from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for a sum of £19.3 million in 2018. He went on to function as the club's first-choice goalkeeper for three years before being usurped by Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman's £24 million arrival from AFC Bournemouth last summer saw the 30-year-old fall out of favor under Mikel Arteta. He managed just eight appearances across all competitions for the Gunners in the recently-concluded season.

Leno, who has just over 12 months remaining on his contract with the Gunners, has thus been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. Fulham have opened talks over a deal for the German, while Newcastle United are also in the mix.

Addressing Leno's situation, Campbell insisted that Arsenal should move him on this summer. However, the former Gunners forward feels the north London giants would be fortunate to earn £12 million from his sale. He told Football Insider:

“If they can get £10 million for him, I think that is good business. Leno has been at Arsenal for four years or so. He has had some good times and good seasons. If they were to get £12 million for him I think they have done really well. I think £10 million is about right for a player in his situation. It is time to get him off the books and move him on though. We have already signed his replacement.”

Leno has made 125 appearances across all competitions during his four years at the north London club so far. He could now put an end to his association with the Gunners this summer.

Ramsdale will continue as Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper in the 2022-23 season. The Premier League club have also signed Matt Turner from Major League Soccer club New England Revolution to serve as the deputy to the 24-year-old.

Leno's agent addresses his Arsenal future

Leno's agent Joannis Koukoutrigas recently addressed his client's future at the Emirates Stadium. He revealed that Fulham are trying to sign the German, who he feels is still the Gunners' number 1. He said:

"He [Leno] is a German national goalkeeper, has always performed well at Arsenal and is an absolute team player. For me personally, Bernd is also the clear number 1 at Arsenal, with all due respect to the competitors."

"Fulham are trying hard to get Bernd [Leno]. Very professionally. This is also true for some other clubs and shows his status. But as I said, for me, he is the number 1 at Arsenal and we are therefore also relaxed."

It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper.

