"It is a total lack of respect" - Argentine coach tells PSG they will never win anything after fans aim hateful chants at Lionel Messi

Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed has launched a scathing attack on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for their treatment of La Albiceleste superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi grabbed headlines after traveling to Saudi Arabia despite being required to report for training on Monday (May 1). The forward's unauthorized trip to the Middle East, hours after the Ligue 1 giants' loss to Lorient, certainly did not go well in Paris.

PSG decided to take action against the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner by suspending him for two weeks. Messi is barred from training with the team for the duration of the suspension and will also not be paid during the period.

Les Parisiens fans, meanwhile, hurled abusive chants against Messi in front of the club's HQ on Wednesday (May 3). This led to the Parc des Princes outfit reportedly ramping up the security in front of their training center and the Argentinian's house.

Mohamed, though, has been infuriated with how PSG have treated Messi in recent days. Expressing his frustration with Les Parisiens, the Argentine coach said that the French giants will not achieve the success they want moving forward.

"It is a lack of respect (for Lionel Messi)," Mohamed told Ole (via Bolavip). "These bitter people, who have never won anything, are not going to win even if they buy the Eiffel Tower and put it in front of the arch. It is a total lack of respect."

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Messi is certain to leave PSG when his contract ends this summer. Although several clubs are interested in signing the 35-year-old, Mohamed hopes the forward joins a team where he will be happy.

"Let him (Lionel Messi) choose the destination where he can be happy. Nothing more," Mohamed said. "I think that is the best for him and for football. Which is what we all want, to see him happy on a pitch. He doesn't look happy in Paris and he does look happy in the National Team."

It now remains to be seen where Messi's future lies.

Lionel Messi considering terminating PSG contract

Lionel Messi is set to miss PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 games against Troyes and Ajaccio due to the suspension. However, there are suggestions that he may not play for the club again.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is reportedly considering terminating his contract with Les Parisiens. Messi could make a decision about his future within 10 days.

A return to Barcelona has been mooted as a potential option for Messi ahead of the summer. Meanwhile, clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States are also keen to sign him.

