Ruben Dias is looking forward to facing 'teammate' Joao Cancelo when Manchester City lock horns with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The first leg of the knockout clash takes place at the Etihad on Tuesday (April 11), and the return leg is eight days later in Munich.

At a press conference ahead of the game, City defender Dias said that while they respect the Bundesliga giants, they will be well-prepared for the contest. He said (via bavarianfootballworks):

“It will be a balanced game between very two good teams. We know we are up against a different side, and obviously the Premier League is different than Bundesliga. We know it will be a balanced game between us. We are very sharp and ready. We’ve got our own players too. We’ll see on the pitch.”

Dias could be up against Cancelo when the teams clash, after the latter moving to Bayern Munich on a six-month loan in January. About the prospect of facing his 'teammate', Dias said:

“It will be strange. It will be good to play against him again, especially after our time here together. We have built a special relationship, so we’ve been in contact, but when the game starts, each will be on their own side.”

The Portuguese international also said that Bayern making a coaching change after Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann meant that the Cityzens had to alter their preparations for the game:

“Suddenly everything (preparations) changes, it’s the most difficult thing to catch up on. We will do our best to be ready.”

Bayern Munich star jokingly urges Bundesliga giants to sign him again for UCL clash with Manchester City

Arjen Robben has joked that his former club should re-sign him ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Manchester City.

The now-retired winger Robben has a good record against Manchester City, winning six times and losing just once in seven games. When asked about his positive record against the reigning Premier League champions, Robben urged Bayern Munich to sign him in time for the quarterfinal clash. He said:

"Bayern should sign me again, Thomas Tuchel can call me at any time (laughs). No, jokes aside, that's no longer possible. I mostly have good memories (v City). The first that comes to mind is the 3-1 away win with Bayern in the 2013 Champions League. That was an absolutely top game from us. In general, the atmosphere in England is nice with the fans; playing there is always special."

