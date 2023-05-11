"It will be a massive mistake" - Pundit urges PL club to avoid potential transfer of PSG star Neymar Jr

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Newcastle United would be making a massive mistake if they pursued a deal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Neymar.

90min recently reported that the Magpies are internally considering making a move for the Brazilian superstar. The attacker's future at the Parisian club has been in doubt. There are reports that the French giants are willing to let him go in the summer.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Newcastle and Chelsea are among interested parties, according to reports. Enrique, however, claimed that it won't be a good idea for Newcastle to sign the PSG No. 10 as the player doesn't fit Eddie Howe's ideology.

He wrote on his Instagram story (via HITC):

“I love Neymar but this is a no for Newcastle. The way they are playing football under Eddie, it will be a massive mistake from Newcastle to sign Neymar.”

The Brazilian forward joined the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. He has since made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

Neymar scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions before his season came to a premature end due to ankle surgery.

PSG superstar Neymar could be massive in the Premier League

There is no denying PSG superstar Neymar's talent and stardom. A player of his pedigree and stature could be a massive addition to the Premier League and could garner more eyeballs to the league.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Brazilian is considered among the best players of this era. He is hands down one of the most skillful players to ever grace the game. He has won numerous trophies with Barcelona and PSG over the years.

Neymar, understandably, has a huge fan base. Hence, his addition to any team would give them more quality and viewership. That said, it would be a huge financial operation to complete a move for the forward.

