"It wouldn’t surprise me" - Chelsea target could join Newcastle United in January claims pundit

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has suggested that Chelsea target Leandro Trossard could be on his way to Newcastle United in January.

The Belgian international has been on fire for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 12 games.

The winger has emerged as a hot property on the market thanks to his blistering form as well as his contract situation. The Belgian attacker is contracted to the Seagulls until the summer of 2023 although Brighton have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

As reported by 90Min, the in-form winger has emerged as a target for Chelsea and Newcastle United, as well as for Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Whelan has hailed the Chelsea and Newcastle United target for his form this season in Brighton colors. He has also tipped Trossard to become one of the most feared wide players in the Premier League. Whelan told Football Insider:

“He’s been putting in really solid performances, not just this season, but over the past few years now."

SPORTbible @sportbible Leandro Trossard has been UNBELIEVABLE this season Leandro Trossard has been UNBELIEVABLE this season 🔥 https://t.co/Pv4B1lxO80

He added:

“He’s just excelled and gone up to that next level – we’ve seen that against Man City and Liverpool. He can potentially be one of the best wingers in the Premier League if he can keep coming up with the goods."

Whelan also claimed that the Belgian is in the perfect situation to force a move away from Brighton.

He also added that Newcastle United would be an interesting option for the Chelsea target as they are on their way up. He added:

“Trossard is in a very strong position. He has been at Brighton a long time, he’s been professional – but now he’s in the driving seat to force a move.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he wanted to go to that next level in January. He’ll want a club who are going to challenge at the top. Newcastle fit those criteria, but they’ll be many clubs in for him on current form.”

Chelsea are interested in Newcastle United midfielder

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Brazilian has been thoroughly impressive for the Magpies following his £38 million move from Lyon in January.

Squawka @Squawka



Roberto De Zerbi's main man. Leandro Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to score a manager's first five goals in charge of a club.Roberto De Zerbi's main man. Leandro Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to score a manager's first five goals in charge of a club.Roberto De Zerbi's main man. 😍 https://t.co/r7UiPzRRHU

The midfielder has made 11 appearances for the Magpies this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

In total, he has featured 28 times for Eddie Howe's side, scoring seven goals and creating three for his teammates.

Alongside the Blues, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also keen on the Brazilian midfielder, as per TNT Sports.

Poll : 0 votes