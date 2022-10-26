Chelsea weigh up January move for Newcastle United star - Reports 

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the upcoming January transfer window, as per GOAL.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a huge hit at St James' Park since joining from Olympique Lyonnais in January for £38 million.

Guimaraes has made 10 appearances for the Magpies this season across competitions, scoring two goals and creating as many assists.

He has impressed in Eddie Howe's midfield and is garnering interest from some of Europe's top sides.

Chelsea are now readying a proposal for the Brazilian in the winter transfer window as they look to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has four years left on his current deal with the Magpies.

Guimaraes' contract does not contain a release clause, but he is currently valued at £45 million, per Transfermarkt.

Newcastle are aware of the interest in the player and are preparing a contract renewal which would see him earn around £200,000-a-week.

The Brazilian is right-footed and can play as a deep lying midfielder or as part of a midfield two or three.

He caught the eye of many during his time at Lyon, where he made 71 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring three goals and contributing eight assists.

Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on the Brazilian although no offer has been made from the La Liga giants nor Chelsea.

Chelsea may need to offload midfielders in the upcoming transfer windows to make room for Guimaraes

Kante and Jorginho's contracts expire next summer

Chelsea's current midfield is in need of a reshuffle as Graham Potter will look to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

N'Golo Kante, 31, has endured injury issues at the start of the season which has led to him making just two appearances due to an ongoing hamstring problem.

The French midfielder has been a key member of the Blues side since joining from Leicester City for £32.2 million in 2016.

He has made 262 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, but his current contract expires next summer.

Meanwhile, Jorginho, 30, likewise has a contract which runs until next summer.

He too has been an important fixture in Chelsea's midfield, making 16 appearances this season and scoring three goals.

The Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli back in 2018 for £51.3 million.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Chelsea have so-far failed to agree new contracts with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, whose current deals expire at the end of the season; both midfielders would prefer to remain at the club. (Evening Standard) Chelsea have so-far failed to agree new contracts with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, whose current deals expire at the end of the season; both midfielders would prefer to remain at the club. (Evening Standard) https://t.co/skuFEQ8LOx

The duo won the Champions League together in 2021 alongside the Europa League in 2019 but it may be time for the midfielders to depart.

The Blues also need to make a decision over loanee Denis Zakaria, who has failed to make a single appearance since arriving from Juventus in the summer.

The Swiss midfielder's loan could reportedly be terminated as early as January as he appears not to be part of Potter's plans in west London.

