“Its the worst draw we could have got” - Xavi rues his luck as Barcelona are drawn against Manchester United in Europa League playoff

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has once again rued his side's luck after the Blaugrana were drawn against Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs.

Xavi's side exited the Champions League in demoralizing fashion for a second consecutive season after a third-place finish in Group C.

They were relegated to the Europa League as Bayern Munich finished first and Inter Milan second in the group.

Xavi claimed that the Champions League had been cruel to his side this season.

Yet, they now face the toughest task they could have been handed in the Europa League playoffs after drawing Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Red Devils could only secure a second spot in Group E of Europe's secondary competition.

Xavi reacted disappointedly to the draw and has lauded Barca's playoff opponents (via UtdReport):

"It is the most difficult opponent once again. But we will look forward to it. They are a historic side, they have grown a lot with Ten Hag, they have great players. It's the worst draw we could have got. Once again. No luck."

Manchester United do boast great players, which Xavi alluded to - Barcelona know all about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward spent nine seasons at Real Madrid and, in that time, came up against Barca in the El Clasico.

He boasts a record of 10 wins, nine draws, and 15 defeats against Barcelona in all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored 20 goals during his career against the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong will come up against his former manager Erik ten Hag whom Xavi praised for his management of the Red Devils.

United are fifth in the Premier League with seven wins, two draws, and four defeats in 13 fixtures.

The Dutch coach could only lead his side to second place in Group E of the Europa as group winners Real Sociedad managed to score one more goal than them.

When do Manchester United and Barcelona face one another in the Europa League playoffs?

Martinez will miss the first-leg at the Nou Camp

The first leg of the playoff between United and Barcelona is set to take place on 16 February 2023 at Nou Camp.

Lisandro Martinez will miss the first-leg through suspension, which will come as a boost to Xavi's side.

The Argentine has impressed since arriving at Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer for £56.7 million.

Martinez has made 19 appearances across competitions, with Manchester United keeping nine clean sheets with the Argentine in defense.

Meanwhile, the second leg will commence on 23 February 2023 at Old Trafford.

