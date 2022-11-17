Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford among England stars who spent up to £40,000 on protection dogs to guard homes as they contest 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

According to the Mirror, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford are among a bunch of England players who have spent £40,000 on protection dogs ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Grealish currently has a net worth of £18 million. He has become one of the most notable superstars in the England national team since his move to Manchester City last year. His £100 million move to the Cityzens made him the most expensive British player ever.

Back in 2020, Grealish invested £25,000 on a Belgian Malinois. He has since bought two more dogs for the sake of protection from the Chaperone K9 services and has spent approximately £40,000 on security.

Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford bought a blue Cane Corso back in 2018 to strengthen the security of his house. He currently has a net worth of £22 million.

A Cliverton spokesperson said (via the aforementioned report):

"With the rise of fame comes the rise of threats. Whether it is a unit of sniffer dogs seeking out bomb threats or specially trained Doberman and German Shepherds bought for added home security footballers are looking for the ways they can protect their families, homes, and assets."

Apart from the duo, Raheem Sterling invested in a Rotwiller named Okan in 2018 to protect his £3.1 million Chesire mansion. Sterling currently has a net worth of £40 million.

Another Manchester City player headed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Kyle Walker, also invested £40k on a Doberman to protect his £3.5 million mansion in Cheshire.

The stars will look to light up the stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as England's campaign starts against Iran on November 21 in Group B.

Former Manchester City defender urges Jack Grealish to do more ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has urged Jack Grealish to do more ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former footballer-turned-pundit recently said (via BBC):

"I knew he would be in the squad. He has played well but has not been amazing for City. His numbers will count against him. Sometimes you can't ignore numbers. I watch the game - but look at what James Maddison is doing. He is making and scoring goals. Jack is very good at being involved in the game and drawing fouls and starting attacks off, but needs to do more."

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿| Jack Grealish on when the England team arrived at the hotel in Qatar: "We all got given flowers. I haven't put them in a vase yet. There was a camel and that as well, I got on the camel's back, there was a bird, I don't know what bird it was."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand also shared his opinion. The Englishman suggested that Grealish needs to have more freedom on the pitch to perform at the best of his abilities. He said:

“The best Jack Grealish is the one who has a bit of freedom."

Apart from Iran, England will also face the USA and Wales in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

