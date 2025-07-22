Jadon Sancho responds to fan calling him out for high wages at Manchester United, forward’s comment labelled ‘shameless’ 

Jadon Sancho responded to a fan calling him out for the high wages he demanded at Manchester United. After joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a whopping £75 million, the winger has failed to live up to expectations.He's made 83 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 12 goals and six assists. However, there seems to be hope for Sancho after he completed a successful loan spell with Chelsea last year.Towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign, he managed to win the UEFA Europea Conference League with the London-based team. Following this victory, he went on to post an image of himself with the trophy on Instagram, writing:&quot;What a feeling!&quot;Several fans were spotted criticising the player for the wages he earns at Manchester United following this post. One fan wrote:&quot;This Sancho guy is actually shameless... Someone that a club paid money not to have yet he's got the guts to brag about Conference League trophy.&quot;Another added:&quot;This guy doesn’t help himself at all. No reason to respond to that.&quot;A third supporter wrote:&quot;mood after maintaining 300k a week.&quot;Responding to this final comment, Sancho said:&quot;European trophy. Have a good day bro.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurrently, Sancho is back at Old Trafford after his loan spell at Chelsea ended. His future remains uncertain, with a year left on his contract at Manchester United. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks.Bryan Mbeumo sends message to Manchester United fans after signing for Red DevilsBryan MbeumoManchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo for a reported fee of £65 million with £6 million in add-ons. The Cameroon international becomes the Red Devils' third signing of the summer following Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.After signing for the Red Devils, Mbeumo opened up about how he supported the Manchester outfit as a youngster. Speaking after this deal went through, he said (via BBC Sport):&quot;As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up.&quot;Mbeumo was brilliant for Brentford before this, making 242 appearances across competitions, bagging 70 goals and 51 assists. He can play out wide on the right or through the middle when needed.