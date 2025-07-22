  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • Jadon Sancho responds to fan calling him out for high wages at Manchester United, forward’s comment labelled ‘shameless’ 

Jadon Sancho responds to fan calling him out for high wages at Manchester United, forward’s comment labelled ‘shameless’ 

By Rahul Naresh
Modified Jul 22, 2025 10:05 GMT
Manchester United fans (left) and Jadon Sancho
Manchester United fans (left) and Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho responded to a fan calling him out for the high wages he demanded at Manchester United. After joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a whopping £75 million, the winger has failed to live up to expectations.

Ad

He's made 83 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 12 goals and six assists. However, there seems to be hope for Sancho after he completed a successful loan spell with Chelsea last year.

Towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign, he managed to win the UEFA Europea Conference League with the London-based team. Following this victory, he went on to post an image of himself with the trophy on Instagram, writing:

"What a feeling!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans were spotted criticising the player for the wages he earns at Manchester United following this post. One fan wrote:

"This Sancho guy is actually shameless... Someone that a club paid money not to have yet he's got the guts to brag about Conference League trophy."

Another added:

"This guy doesn’t help himself at all. No reason to respond to that."
Ad

A third supporter wrote:

"mood after maintaining 300k a week."

Responding to this final comment, Sancho said:

"European trophy. Have a good day bro."
Ad

Currently, Sancho is back at Old Trafford after his loan spell at Chelsea ended. His future remains uncertain, with a year left on his contract at Manchester United. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks.

Bryan Mbeumo sends message to Manchester United fans after signing for Red Devils

Bryan Mbeumo
Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo for a reported fee of £65 million with £6 million in add-ons. The Cameroon international becomes the Red Devils' third signing of the summer following Matheus Cunha and left-back Diego Leon.

Ad

After signing for the Red Devils, Mbeumo opened up about how he supported the Manchester outfit as a youngster. Speaking after this deal went through, he said (via BBC Sport):

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up."

Mbeumo was brilliant for Brentford before this, making 242 appearances across competitions, bagging 70 goals and 51 assists. He can play out wide on the right or through the middle when needed.

About the author
Rahul Naresh

Rahul Naresh

Twitter icon

Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.

A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.

Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.

When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Naresh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications