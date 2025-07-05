Jamal Musiala suffers horror injury in Club World Cup quarter-final vs PSG, image of twisted ankle shocks internet

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has suffered a horror injury in their FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The young forward is set for a spell on the sidelines after appearing the fracture his ankle in the closing moments of the first half.

Making only his first start of the competition after ending the regular 2024-25 season with an injury, Musiala's game came to an abrupt end in first half added time. The Germany international tried to sneak in behind Willian Pacho and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to what looked like a lost cause, but he was caught between the pair. He received a heavy, inadvertent blow to his left ankle, suffering a sickening crunch that damaged his ankle.

Following images of the ankle immediately following the impact, fans expressed their shock at the injury to the 22-year-old.

A fan bemoaned the bad luck that has handed the youngster another injury setback.

"Ah man Musiala that’s heartbreaking. Season probably over before it starts, and ANOTHER setback for such a brilliant young talent😕", they wrote.

Another fan wished the Germany international a speedy recovery.

"I’m so devastated and heartbroken for Musiala 💔. I wish him a speedy recovery.", they posted.

A fan expressed hope that the injury to Jamal Musiala is not as bad as it appears.

"That Musiala looked horrible. Hope it’s not as serious as it looks", they wrote.

Another fan took the opportunity to complain about the Club World Cup.

"cwc should’ve never been a thing idc that musiala injury looks terrible", they stated.

A fan expressed disappointment at the injury to the young forward.

"Gutted for Musiala. Impact injury, looks horrible, just a complete shame.", they posted.

Jamal Musiala scored a hat-trick for Bayern Munich in their opener against Auckland City as his side won 10-0. The talented forward has made substitute appearances against Boca Juniors and Flamengo since, before making his first start against PSG.

Jamal Musiala one of two injuries to Bayern Munich against PSG

Before Musiala's injury, Vincent Kompany's side had been forced into an early change as Josip Stanisic suffered a hamstring injury. The Croatian started at left-back and had to come off in the 34th minute, with Sacha Boey introduced in his place.

Musiala had to be stretchered off at half-time after receiving a bit of treatment on the pitch. The Germany international was replaced by fellow Germany international Serge Gnabry for the second period.

