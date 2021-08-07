"It would be a bomb" - James Rodriguez wants Lionel Messi to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Everton star James Rodriguez wants Lionel Messi to join Juventus and play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watching Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play on the same side as teammates is a dream for many football fans and James Rodriguez buys into that dream.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, the Everton playmaker believes seeing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the same pitch as teammates for Juventus will be an amazing sight. James said:

"Messi should go to Juventus and play with Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be a bomb. It's the dream of many fans to see those two play together."

James Rodriguez also believes that El Clasico will not be the same without Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo competing for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. The Everton star added:

"El Clasicos in La Liga are going to be different. Before, the cameras were for Cristiano and Messi. Now people will still watch but it won't be the same. Football has changed a lot, Messi leaving Barcelona confirms that."

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona decided to part ways earlier this week. Despite every football fan wanting unification with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, the six-time Ballon d'Or looks set to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

James Rodriguez has also said that Barcelona will need to find someone who can step into Lionel Messi's shoes and deliver the astronomical numbers the 34-year-old used to. Rodriguez said:

"Messi managed 30 goals and 30 assists for Barcelona per year at least. Now they will have to look for other players to do that."

Lionel Messi was due to lead Barcelona against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus

Had Lionel Messi signed the new five-year contract with Barcelona, he would have faced Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Joan Gamper Trophy this Sunday. The Joan Gamper Trophy is an annual pre-season match where Barcelona invite clubs from outside before the start of their La Liga campaign.

The Catalan giants have invited Juventus this year for a one-off friendly. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature for Juventus following an extended pre-season break. However, Barcelona will be without Lionel Messi, whose next game will probably be for PSG if the deal does go through.

