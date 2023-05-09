Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne winning treble will put him on par with likes of Xavi and Iniesta

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to become one of the greatest midfielders by winning the UEFA Champions League.

De Bruyne put in a captivating performance as City drew 1-1 with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (May 9). The Belgian midfielder was on the scoresheet, firing home a powerful effort in the 67th minute to level proceedings.

It took De Bruyne's tally for the season to ten goals and 27 assists in 44 games across competitions. He's playing a crucial role in City's pursuit of a continental treble.

Carragher reckons the Belgian will be on par with the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta by winning the Champions League, telling CBS Sports Golazo:

"That's what the greatest players do; they have those moments. If he could be the man who takes them to the Champions League, the treble, it elevates him."

Carragher continued by adding that De Bruyne will reach the pinnacle of midfield players in history if he leads City to Champions League glory:

"If they get to the final, I think we're not just talking about him being one of the best midfield players of his generation but one of the best midfield players we've ever seen."

The Liverpool legend added that De Bruyne needs the European title to place himself among greats such as Iniesta, Xavi and Luka Modric. The trio have won 13 Champions Leagues between them:

"He just needs that Champions League, and he needs to be the man who wins it for them. Then he can go right up there with Iniesta, Xavi, Modric."

De Bruyne has long been regarded as one of Europe's best midfield talents. The Belgian joined Manchester City from VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 for £54 million. He has scored 96 goals and provided 148 assists in 351 games across competitions.

The former Chelsea midfielder has won four Premier League, FA Cup and five League Cups. However, the Champions League is conspicuous by its absence in his glistening trophy cabinet.

Manchester City's Rodri lauds Kevin De Bruyne strike against Real Madrid

Rodri lavished praise on Kevin De Bruyne (not in pic).

It was an entertaining game between Real Madrid and Manchester City with De Bruyne cancelling out Vinicius Junior's audacious strike. The Belgian's effort was crucial, as it means the Cityzens will head back to the Etihad for the reverse leg all square. That game takes place next Wednesday (May 17).

Rodri lauded Kevin De Bruyne after his side's draw with Los Blancos (via Manchester City's official website):

"He’s a massive player for us. He’s always been great, and he helped us in the moment we most needed."

Kevin De Bruyne picked up the Man of the Match award for his exploits against Madrid. He will likely be in action when City turn their attention to the league, facing Everton on Sunday (May 14).

