Jamie Carragher names 4 players who could win 2024 Ballon d'Or

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has named four potential winners of the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Interestingly, 2023 winner Lionel Messi - who won the award for a record-extending fifth time - is not one of them. The Argentinian had a stellar year, especially for his country, as La Albiceleste ended their 36-year World Cup drought in the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Carragher - who played for the Reds from 1996 to 2013 - reckons Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could contend for the coveted Ballon d'Or next year.

Bellingham, 20, has made a rousing start to life at Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a €103 million deal. The Englishman has bagged 13 goals and three assists in 14 games across competitions.

Carragher said on CBS Sports Golazo about his compatriot's Ballon d'Or chances next year (as per Sport Bible):

"He plays for a club who have got a great opportunity of winning the European cup."

About Kane, Haaland and Mbappe, Carragher added:

"Along with France, Kylian Mbappe would have a great opportunity as well, and who knows?. He's playing for a team that have a great opportunity to win the Champions League also but out of those top four names right now, I think it would be really difficult for Haaland to win it because of the country he plays for.

"Unless maybe Manchester City do another treble, or he's amazing in the Champions League again. The other players I've just mentioned have probably got another opportunity with the tournament in the summer."

How have Jamie Carragher's four Ballon d'Or contenders fared this season?

Harry Kane

All four Ballon d'Or contenders named by Jamie Carragher have made rousing starts to the season.

Apart from Bellingham, his compatriot, Harry Kane, has also hit the ground running at a new club, Bayern Munich. The England captain has bulged the net 19 times in 15 games across competitions and has also provided seven assists.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has 12 goals and an assist in 14 games across competitions for PSG, while 2023 Ballon d'Or runner-up Erling Haaland has 15 goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions for Manchester City.