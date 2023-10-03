Jamie Carragher singles out Chelsea star for special praise after 2-0 win against Fulham

Pundit Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Cole Palmer's performance in Chelsea's 2-0 win at Fulham in the Premier League on Monday, October 2.

Palmer played 78 minutes at Craven Cottage and while he didn't get a goal contribution, he played excellent. He pressed Fulham well before winning the ball and eventually passing it inside for Armando Broja, who scored to make it 2-0 for the Blues in the 19th minute.

Palmer created one big chance, had two shots, made eight recoveries, two interceptions, and three passes into the final third. Having arrived from Manchester City for £45 million in the summer, the 20-year-old has registered one assist in five games across competitions for Chelsea.

Analyzing Broja's goal on Sky Sports, Carragher praised Palmer, saying:

"The big part for me is Cole Palmer’s role in this. I think this is fantastic because yes, we have seen Mudryk and the position he takes up and the run he takes, but this is a different kind of run."

He also said:

"Palmer is only new to the team, but the way he closes down and shapes his body to force Tim Ream to make a pass is absolutely brilliant. His manager will be pleased with Palmer defensively."

This was Chelsea's only second win in seven attempts in the Premier League this season. They are now 11th in the table, eight points behind the top four.

Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Chelsea's win over Fulham

The Blues finally had their second Premier League win of the season against Fulham on Monday after beating Luton Town on August 26. Incidentally, this was also the first league game they scored in since that win.

Mykhaylo Mudryk opened the scoring for Chelsea at Craven Cottage in the 18th minute with his first goal for the club since arriving in January 2023. Armando Broja doubled their lead just a few seconds later. The Blues defended well and also created some more chances but the game ended in a 2-0 win for them.

A pleased Mauricio Pochettino shared his view on the game, saying (via Chelseafc.com):

"We got what we deserved. The first half we were much better than Fulham. The second half we were in control."

"I’m so happy because the players needed this victory and so did the fans. We now have two victories in less than one week. We needed to feel the taste of victory, and another clean sheet also."

The west London side will next face Burnley at Turf Moor on October 7 before heading into the international break.