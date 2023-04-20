Jamie Carragher and Thierry predict outcome of Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League semifinal

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher have both backed Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Defending champions Real Madrid won 2-0 in the second leg of their Champions quarter-final clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 18 April. It allowed them to cruise to the final four of the competition with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.

The Cityzens, on the other hand, beat Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium last week before drawing 1-1 in the second leg in Germany on 19 April. Having beaten the six-time winners comprehensively (4-1 aggregate scoreline) in the Champions League quarter-finals, City will take on Real Madrid in the semi-finals in May.

Henry and Carragher both see Manchester City as the better team and have backed the English heavyweights to move closer to winning their first-ever Champions League trophy this term.

Following City’s win over Bayern, Henry said (via Madrid Zone):

“I'm betting against Real Madrid, I am going with Manchester City, they will reach the final.”

Carragher seconded his opinion.

He said (via Madrid Zone):

“I think Manchester City will just go through to the final.”

The two-legged affair in May would mark City and Madrid’s second consecutive Champions League semi-finals meeting. Carlo Ancelotti’s men came out on top last time out, securing a 6-5 aggregate win over two legs.

They lost 4-3 in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium before turning the tie around at the Santiago Bernabeu and securing a 3-1 comeback win. Rodrygo scored twice at the death (90 and 91st minutes) before Karim Benzema scored the winner from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of added time.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is confident about beating Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals

Bernardo Silva believes his team have all it takes to beat Carlo Ancelotti’s reigning European champions in the Champions League semi-finals this season. His comments came after City secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

The Portugal ace told BT Sport (via GOAL):

“We will go for it definitely. We always go for it but we feel the team is very, very confident at the minute. I think we are going through.”

City have now qualified for the Champions League semi-finals for the third consecutive time. Before crashing out against Los Blancos last season, they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 (aggregate) in the 2020-21 campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the 2020-21 final.

