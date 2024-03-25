Joao Cancelo names Kylian Mbappe and 4 Manchester City stars as the 'best players in the world'

Joao Cancelo and Barcelona have already shifted their attention to the clash with Kylian Mbappe and PSG for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in mid-April. Heading into the matchup with the French giants, the Portuguese defender had high praise for Mbappe, calling him one of the best players in the world.

Cancelo added Mbappe to his top-five list of the best players in the world, which also featured four Manchester City players.

"Mbappé is a player that should always be kept in mind. He is currently one of the top 3 players in the world. I am a fan of Bernardo Silva, there is also Haaland, de Bruyne, and Rodri," Cancelo said in an interview with Portuguese sports newspaper 'A Bola' (via Barca Universal).

It doesn't come as a surprise that Joao Cancelo named four of his former teammates on his Top-5 list. He spent three and a half years with the Cityzens. However, his struggling relationship with coach Pep Guardiola sent him first to Bayern Munich (second part of 2022/23 season) and then to Barcelona (2023/24 season) on loan.

As for Kylian Mbappe, he will have one final chance to go all the way with PSG in the UEFA Champions League, as he is set to leave the French side at the end of the season.

Joao Cancelo calls winning the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona a 'dream'

Joao Cancelo and Barcelona have a tough road ahead of them if they want to win the UEFA Champions League. They will have to eliminate PSG before facing either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Cancelo, who is confident about his team's chances to go all the way, called winning the Champions League title with the Blaugrana a "dream."

"It will be a very difficult match, but we will try, we are Barcelona, and we will try to play our game and achieve victory. Since I arrived here, this has been a dream, let’s dream, we have every right to do it. We are a young team but we have a lot of future and I think we are on the right track. I have a feeling that it can go well," Joao Cancelo said, via Barca Universal.

The first game between Barcelona and PSG will be played in Paris on Wednesday, April 10, and the second leg will take place a week later, on Tuesday, April 16.