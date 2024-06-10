Joao Felix names 30-year-old as funniest player inside Barcelona locker room

Joao Felix has suggested that Joao Cancelo is the funniest Barcelona star in the Camp Nou locker room. If the Blaugrana do not sign the two Joaos permanently, they could be separated this summer.

Felix, 24, touched on several topics while speaking to the Nude Project podcast. The Portuguese attacker, who is on loan at Barca from Atletico Madrid, said that Cancelo was the funniest player in the La Liga giants' locker room.

The Joaos know one another well, as they both represent Portugal's national team. After an intense season on loan at Barcelona, the duo will link up with the Selecao at Euro 2024.

Cancelo joined Barca on loan from Manchester City last summer and was a prominent member of the Catalans side. He can be a polarizing figure, which led to his City departure after a falling out with Pep Guardiola.

The veteran full-back touched on his personality last year and admitted he always expresses his feelings. He said (via The Daily Mail):

"Im very impulsive and sentimental and quite possibly easy to read because I always express what I feel. Transparent people like me don't always have it easy in today's fast and unforgiving world."

Cancelo faces an uncertain future amid his loan with Barcelona expiring. His parent club's manager, Guardiola, has opened the door for the 53-cap Portugal international to return to Camp Nou.

"A very hard-working guy" - Joao Cancelo waxed lyrical about Barcelona teammate Joao Felix's work ethic

Joao Cancelo talked up his compatriot's 'magic' on the ball.

Felix enjoyed a somewhat career renaissance at Barcelona last season after a frustrating period at the parent club Atletico Madrid. The 2019 Golden Boy winner spent the season on loan and posted 10 goals and six assists in 44 games across competitions.

The former Benfica youngster appears to be working hard behind the scenes. Cancelo gave a glowing verdict of his professionalism when speaking early last season (via Barca Blaugranes):

“This year I started to get to know Joao (Felix) a little better and he is a very hard-working guy and I never expected that. Sometimes players with a lot of talent don’t tend to work as hard and he is the opposite."

He added:

“Joao has qualities that you rarely see in other players and he is on the right path. Every time João Félix comes into a game he throws the opposition off balance, he has a magic touch on the ball and traits of genius and that’s what makes him such a player, both in Portugal and in Spain."

Felix had fallen out of favor with Atletico boss Diego Simeone before heading to Barca on loan. During a short loan spell at Chelsea, he struggled to impress but bounced back with a fine season in Catalonia.

