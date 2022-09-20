Joao Felix names PSG superstar as best winger in the world

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar Jr as the best winger in the world.

The Portugal international was asked who he thought was the best winger in the world in a rapid-fire round of questioning by content creator Adri Contreras.

The former SL Benfica centre-forward replied without an ounce of hesitation:

"Neymar."

The video can be seen in the Tweet below:

Adri Contreras @AdriContrerass 🤩 Preguntas rápidas con JOAO FÉLIX (parte 1)



¿Un equipo de España que no sea el Atleti?



🧐 ¿El mejor entrenador del mundo? 🤩 Preguntas rápidas con JOAO FÉLIX (parte 1)¿Un equipo de España que no sea el Atleti?🧐 ¿El mejor entrenador del mundo? 🎤⚽️🤩 Preguntas rápidas con JOAO FÉLIX (parte 1) 😳 ¿Un equipo de España que no sea el Atleti?🧐 ¿El mejor entrenador del mundo? https://t.co/z51evJtu25

Felix and Neymar are yet to share the pitch as opponents at the senior level. The former joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a whopping transfer fee of €126 million in 2019.

The Brazil international, meanwhile, is the most expensive player in the world after the Ligue 1 giants paid €222 million to Barcelona for his services five years ago. Out of the two, Neymar has had a much better start to the season.

PSG's number 10 has 11 goals and eight assists in 11 matches across all competitions this season. Felix, meanwhile, has recorded three assists in eight games for Los Colchoneros.

The Portugal international (22) is eight years younger than his counterpart, Neymar (30). Felix has previously shared his desire to share the pitch with the PSG superstar as teammates.

He told TNT Sports (h/t PSGTalk) in October 2021:

“Yes, without a doubt. I think we would make a good duo. Of course, afterwards, on the field, things may not go well. You never know, but I think we would make a good team.”

Manchester City turned down the chance to sign Neymar from PSG this summer

According to Spanish outlet Marca earlier this month, Neymar Jr. had the chance to join Manchester City in the recently-concluded transfer window. However, the Cityzens turned down the chance to sign him.

They had signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund by then and had no plans to splurge more cash by bringing in the Brazilian winger. City notably sold English winger Raheem Sterling to Chelsea last month for a fee of £47.5 million.

Both City and Le Parisiens have started the campaign in fine form. City trail Arsenal by one point after seven games, while PSG capitalized on Marseille's slip against Rennes and are now the outright Ligue 1 leaders after eight matches.

Neymar's current contract at the Parc des Princes expires in 2025. Hence, the Ligue 1 outfit would have asked for a considerable fee if they were to part ways with their star attacker this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far