Joao Felix's plaque at Atletico Madrid vandalised as he seals permanent transfer to Chelsea

Portuguese forward Joao Felix's plaque at Atletico Madrid's home stadium Wanda Metropolitano has been vandalised by fans after he completed his transfer to Chelsea this summer.

In an image shared by ESPN journalist Rodrigo Faez, various kinds of trash, including garbage bags, empty cans, plastic bottles and empty packets of snacks, were seen on the Chelsea star's commemorative plaque.

As per GOAL, any player with more than 100 appearances for Atletico Madrid receives a commemorative plaque at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix has been receiving the wrath of fans ever since he spoke to journalist Fabrizio Romano about his intention to join Atletico's domestic rivals Barcelona. He was a loan player for Barca last season, recording 10 goals and six assists in 44 appearances for the Catalan giants.

After returning to Los Colchoneros, Felix signed a seven-year-deal with Chelsea for a reported £45 million. The deal was completed amid Chelsea's Conor Gallagher also moving to the Wanda Metropolitano for a reported £33 million.

Joao Felix had played for Chelsea during a short loan spell in 2023, scoring four goals in 20 appearances across competitions. Due to his underwhelming loan stints and statements about wanting to play for other clubs, Atletico fans have been disappointed with him for a while.

Los Colchoneros fans had also vandalised Felix's plague at the stadium after he had admitted his life-long dream of playing for Barcelona in 2023.

When Chelsea star Joao Felix revealed his lifelong dream of playing for former club Atletico Madrid's rivals Barcelona

Joao Felix

Speaking to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano ahead of the 2023 transfer window, Joao Felix revealed that he had always wanted to play for Atletico's La Liga rivals, Barcelona. The Portuguese international made his intention of joining Barca someday:

“I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice, and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me," he said.

Felix's statement didn't go down well with Atletico fans, who wrote derogatory messages around the player's commemorative plaque at the home stadium. Fans wrote words and phrases like Va al Barca (Go to Barca) and Puta (wh*re) around Felix's plaque.

Much like Joao Felix, players like Antoine Griezmann and Thibaut Courtois also received similar treatment from fans, per GOAL.

Atletico Madrid fans were supposedly disappointed with Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona in 2019, while Courtois received hate for claiming his current club Real Madrid were bigger than Los Colchoneros.

