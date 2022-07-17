John Terry comments on Chelsea's second summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has expressed his excitement after the Premier League club secured the services of defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The Blues recently completed a £34 million deal for Koulibaly, as per GOAL. The 31-year-old has reportedly penned a four-year contract and is set to earn £8.5 million per year.

Terry posted his approval on Instagram. He wrote:

"Top signing this is. Welcome to @chelseafc @kkoulibaly26."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Kalidou Koulibaly in Chelsea colours From the blue of Naples, to the blue of London...Kalidou Koulibaly in Chelsea colours From the blue of Naples, to the blue of London...Kalidou Koulibaly in Chelsea colours 🔵 https://t.co/Q3j502sxI4

Koulibaly was at the heart of Napoli's defence for eight seasons and helped them lift two trophies. He featured in 317 games across competitions for them, registering 14 goals and eight assists.

On joining the west London outfit, he told the club's website:

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League. Chelsea came first to get me in 2016, but we didn't make it. Now when they came to me, I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them."

The former Genk and Metz man added:

"When I spoke to my good friends Edou (Mendy) and Jorginho, they made my choice easier, so I'm really happy to be with you today. I want to thank the fans because I saw a lot of them in London, and on the plane, everybody was happy for me to be here. So, I want to thank them, and I hope the season will be really good, and we will give some good moments to the fans."

Koulibaly is currently in Los Angeles and is expected to feature in Chelsea's next two friendlies against Charlotte and Arsenal.

Chelsea in talks to sign Presnel Kimpembe

Chelsea are in the market for two centre-backs after losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona this summer. With Koulibaly in the bag, the Blues have set their eyes on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe, as per The Sun.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on. PSG manager Galtier on Kimpembé deal with Chelsea: "I've read everything been said about Kimpembé. We even laughed about it together. I like him - he's great centre back but what will happen, I don't know", tells L'Equipé.Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on. PSG manager Galtier on Kimpembé deal with Chelsea: "I've read everything been said about Kimpembé. We even laughed about it together. I like him - he's great centre back but what will happen, I don't know", tells L'Equipé. 🇫🇷 #CFC Negotiations between PSG and Chelsea are on.

Kimpembe has two years left on his current deal in Paris. He has earlier played under Blues manager Thomas Tuchel for two seasons.

The Blues are also monitoring Manchester City defender Nathan Ake to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with his former club and is close to completing a £41 million move.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far