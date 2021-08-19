John Terry and Paul Pogba pick their Ballon d'Or 2021 winner

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award is heating up. Lionel Messi has had a stunning calendar year so far, and is the favorite to win his 7th Ballon d'Or award. However, both Paul Pogba and John Terry believe Chelsea star N'Golo Kante deserves it this year.

Kante was at his best during Chelsea's incredible UEFA Champions League triumph last season. The Frenchman played a starring role and Paul Pogba, speaking to Eurosport on a podcast before the final, said that Kante deserved the Ballon d'Or if Chelsea won the Champions League:

“We talk a lot about his performances but he has always been as good as ever. I said a long time ago that it would be appropriate, if Chelsea won, for him to win the Ballon d’Or. It would be deserved too.”

Chelsea legend John Terry was in agreement with Paul Pogba as well. Speaking to Stadium Astro about why Kante deserved the Ballon d'Or this year, Terry said:

“Kante’s like 11 players on his own. What he does, he goes so under the radar. He is such a top-class player. I’d love to go see him win the Ballon d’Or or get the appreciation that I feel he deserves. He’s such a humble guy. He just goes about his business and keeps out of any trouble.”

France's lackluster performance at Euro 2020 could cost N'golo Kante the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

N'Golo Kante's Ballon d'Or chances could take a hit due to France's performance at Euro 2020. Les Bleus were knocked out in the Round-of-16 by Switzerland. With players like Lionel Messi and Jorginho winning the Copa America and Euro tournaments respectively, it could affect Kante's chances of claiming the game's most prestigious individual prize.

While Kante might not have goals or numbers like Lionel Messi, there is no denying the fact that the Chelsea star is one of the best midfielders of this generation. Known for his tenacious tackling and brilliant positioning, Kante's performances at crunch times have won many important matches for Chelsea this year.

His biggest competitors for the Ballon d'Or award this year will be Lionel Messi, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski. If he starts the season well and puts in a good performance for France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final, he will definitely be in with a chance of winning the prestigious award later this year.

