"Join us in celebration of United's loss" - Arsenal superstar trolls Manchester United after 2-0 Newcastle defeat

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey mocked Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United that saw Erik ten Hag's side drop out of the top four.

The Red Devils were well beaten by Newcastle on Sunday (April 3) with goals from Joe Willock (65') and Callum Wilson (88') doing the damage. Manchester United have since dropped to fifth following Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday.

Meanwhile, Partey's Arsenal are racing towards the Premier League title and they cruised to a 4-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday. They sit top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Partey played in the win over Leeds and celebrated by dining out with Ghanaian TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah on Sunday. The presenter asked the midfielder to send Gunners fans a message and he didn't let them down. He said:

"Join us in celebration of United's loss."

Manchester United were woeful against Newcastle, putting in one of their worst performances of the season. They managed just six shots, one on target to the Magpies' 22 attempts.

Ten Hag reacted with disappointment to the defeat at St James' Park, criticizing his players for lacking passion and determination compared to their victors. He said:

"I hate to say it but they were better today – especially their determination, passion and desire. They wanted to win more so they won."

Manchester United were slightly in the title picture at the start of the year. However, they spurned their chances of moving to within six points of leaders Arsenal when they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in January. Gunners fans have taken humor from the Red Devils' collapse this season, belittling their title credentials.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole urges Manchester City to sign Arsenal's Kieran Tierney

Tierney is tipped to join Manchester City.

Manchester United icon Cole has advised Manchester City to sign Arsenal left-back Tierney. The Scottish defender has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta. He has started 13 of 29 games across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Tierney's future has been the subject of speculation as he has been displaced by former City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. Cole has suggested that Pep Guardiola's side should consider signing the Scot, telling King Casino Bonus:

"I like Kieran Tierney, he's had a few problems with injuries but he is talented. If Arsenal are prepared to sell him, he would not be struggling for options."

Cole touched on City's interest in Ben Chilwell while advising the Cityzens to target Tierney:

"If Manchester City are in for him, I could see that working, but he'd be competing with Ben Chilwell who is linked to Manchester City too. Tierney will want to play, and if he doesn't continue to get any game time, he'll be looking to go somewhere else in the summer."

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019. He has made 116 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing 14 assists.

