"Joke of a player", "I nu**ed" - Arsenal fans identify most technically gifted player in squad as video of star's outrageous skills goes viral

Arsenal fans were left amazed by Oleksandr Zinchenko after he pulled off an outrageous skill in a promotional video.

The Ukraine international took on the 'Puma control challenge', where he had to control a ball hurled towards him via a machine. He brought down the first two passes with a deft touch but it was the skill he pulled out for the third one that caught fans' eyes.

Zinchenko spun around and brought the ball down with his feet with immaculate precision, much to the amazement of those present on the pitch. Fans who watched the video were left highly impressed too.

One said:

"I nutted"

Another posted:

"What a joke of a player"

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

Doc @karthikadhaigal Zinchenko takes on Puma control challenge. His technical ability 🤯 Zinchenko takes on Puma control challenge. His technical ability 🤯 https://t.co/R6VKHxpuAY

Ellis @E_to_the_Wizzo @karthikadhaigal I'm still trying to figure out that last one. @karthikadhaigal I'm still trying to figure out that last one.

Dex @AFCDEXX @karthikadhaigal Jesus Christ that last one was nuts @karthikadhaigal Jesus Christ that last one was nuts

Aleksandar @cuoium @karthikadhaigal People laughed at Walker when he said that Zinchenko is the best technician in City squad because they thought “technique” is dribbling @karthikadhaigal People laughed at Walker when he said that Zinchenko is the best technician in City squad because they thought “technique” is dribbling

Mriganka @mrigankagooner @karthikadhaigal His tech ability is the best at arsenal. @karthikadhaigal His tech ability is the best at arsenal.

Zinchenko's technical ability was honed under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens are renowned for its possession-based play under the Spaniard.

Manager Mikel Arteta, who was Guardiola's assistant at City between 2016 and 2019, has inculcated a similar style at Arsenal. To succeed in such a system, it's imperative that players have good ball control and technical ability.

In that regard, Zinchenko certainly made the cut under both managers. He left City after spending five seasons under Guardiola and joined Arsenal last summer for £32 million.

The 26-year-old has featured in 27 games across competitions this season and is a key part of a Gunners side looking to win their first league title in nearly two decades. They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The Cityzens play Liverpool on April 1 in the Premier League - a game Arsenal players recognise would be tough for the defending champions.

Mikel Arteta answers how Arsenal star dealt with costly penalty miss

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli missed the decisive penalty that knocked his team out of the UEFA Europa League in the Round of 16 in midweek.

Having drawn the first leg 2-2, the Gunners welcomed Sporting CP at the Emirates on March 16 in the return leg. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw after extra time, necessitating penalties.

Martinelli was the only player who failed to convert from the spot. However, he bounced back from the disappointment in the 4-1 league win against Crystal Palace three days later, where he opened the scoring in the first half.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta responded on how Martinelli dealt with the penalty miss, saying (h/t club website):

"It’s part of football; he takes responsibility, chances and when you see him running around the next day with that energy, honestly I wasn’t very concerned about him."

The Gunners will next be in action against Leeds United in the Premier League on April 1.

Poll : 0 votes