Jose Mourinho offers funny response when asked about interest from PSG

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho gave a hilarious response when asked about a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Parisians have been linked with a move for the renowned Portuguese manager, whose contract with Roma expires in 2024. There are doubts over the future of Christophe Galtier despite the French tactician taking over at the Parc des Princes last summer.

Reports claim that PSG have been in talks with Jose Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes over a potential move. The iconic tactician was asked by Sky Sports about the speculation about heading to Paris. He responded in his usual witty fashion:

"An interest from PSG? If they're looking for me, they didn't find me because they haven't talked to me (laughs)!"

Jose Mourinho has enjoyed a fine spell in charge of Roma after succeeding Paulo Foncesca in June 2021. He led i Lupi to the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, meaning he's the first manager in history to win all major European club competitions.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager's team are seventh in Serie A. He has overseen 53 wins in 103 games across competitions at the Stadio Olimpico. However, Mourinho has hinted that he may not fulfil his contract with Roma:

"The situation is clear; from a contractual point of view, I still have one year on my contract. Football is football; sometimes contracts aren't the most important thing."

PSG are considering the future of Galtier due to their UEFA Champions League failure.

The Parisians were eliminated in the last 16 following a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich. Galtier's side also stumbled out of the Coupe de France with a 2-1 defeat to Marseille in the last 16.

Jose Mourinho eyes Sofyan Amrabat as first signing if he becomes PSG boss

Amrabat could become Mourinho's first signing.

According to Foot Mercato, Jose Mourinho has told PSG the first signing he wants to make should he be appointed as their next manager: Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan played a key role in his national team's incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. Les Lions finished fourth, with Amrabat playing all seven games. He has also been in inspired form for Fiorentina, making 44 appearances and contributing an assist.

Mourinho wants Amrabat to become the anchor for his potential PSG side. The Morrocan's agent admitted that there was plenty of interest in him in January, including from Manchester United (via the Sun):

“I can name three clubs who were concrete in the last two or three days of the transfer window. Man Utd wanted a loan with an option to buy, Fiorentina rejected.”

Amrabat, 26, has a year left on his contract at the Artemio Franchi Stadium. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million and is a player Mourinho knows from his time in Serie A.

Poll : 0 votes