Journalist claims Bayern Munich will seek a transfer fee for the services of recently sacked Julian Nagelsmann amid Chelsea rumors

Bayern Munich will reportedly be looking to receive financial compensation for Julian Nagelsmann's services if Chelsea pursue the German manager.

In an interesting managerial merry-go-round, Bayern Munich appointed former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after sacking Nagelsmann in February. Tuchel was relieved of his managerial duties at Stamford Bridge early in the 2022-23 campaign.

Nagelsmann has now attracted interest from the west London outfit as well as Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues fired Tuchel's replacement, Graham Potter, last week and have hired Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until June.

Nagelsmann is being considered for the long-term role by the Blues' hierarchy.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Bayern Munich will expect a transfer fee should Chelsea sign the German manager. The reporter told Caught Offside:

“Chelsea and Tottenham’s interest in Julian Nagelsmann is music to the ears of Bayern, as they could end up saving a lot of money in future. Technically speaking, the coach’s contract until 2026 is still running and he remains the most expensive manager in world football.”

Providing the details of the financials, Falk said:

“In fact, FC Bayern are said to have transferred €25m to RB Leipzig in 2021 for Nagelsmann but only a basic amount of €15m has been paid. Two friendlies are said to have been agreed, which guarantees Leipzig a further €2.5m in income per game. The remaining €5m should, therefore, be extremely success-related."

Falk further stated:

"Indeed, Leipzig could collect up to €2m if Bayern Munich, between now and 2026, win the double up to twice. It’s not a possible achievement for the club this season, of course, following their exit from the DFB Pokal to Freiburg."

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table amid worrying form in the English top tier this term.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, find themselves atop the Bundesliga standings with a two-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

"Another topic in these talks" - Christian Falk shares further details on former Bayern Munich boss' transfer fee amid Chelsea interest

Falk then stated that Bayern Munich are determined to cut down on costs and recoup with a transfer fee. The Bundesliga outfit are reportedly well-aware of the Blues' willingness to splurge cash in recent times, something they could use as a negotiating tactic.

Falk continued in the aforementioned interview with Caught Offside:

“Bayern are now looking to cut costs with the transfer fee. I heard from the club that if Chelsea or Tottenham want Nagelsmann, they have to pay a transfer fee for him."

He added:

"Bayern are more than aware that Chelsea are used to forking out big transfer fees for managers. Graham Potter’s €17m fee is second on the list of the most expensive managers behind Julian Nagelsmann.”

Blues assistant manager Anthony Barry has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich to reunite with Tuchel. However, the transfer has not yet materialized. Falk touched upon this and added:

“Another topic in these talks will be Anthony Barry. Bayern made a six-figure bid for the assistant coach, who wants to join Thomas Tuchel at Bayern. Graham Potter personally gave him his go for the job in Munich, but he’s since been fired. Chelsea said no to Bayern’s first offer. Bayern won’t forget this if there will be further negotiations because of Nagelsmann.”

The Premier League side have spent a record over £600 million on 17 players in the previous two transfer windows under Todd Boehly and Co.

