Journalist claims Chelsea are keeping tabs on player linked with a summer move to Liverpool

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth (via Football Daily). The Blues could provide Liverpool with stiff competition in the race to sign the teenager.

The Reds appear to be the frontrunners to get the deal done for Lavia. Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday (July 4) that the Merseyside club have been in contact with the player's entourage for two weeks.

The midfielder is one of the club's top targets and Romano expects negotiations between Southampton and Liverpool to commence soon. However, in the same report, Romano mentioned that Liverpool will have to beat Arsenal and Chelsea to secure the player's signature.

The Blues have now lost three top midfielders in N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, and Mateo Kovacic (via Fabrizio Romano) in the ongoing transfer window. Kante will play for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad while Mount and Kovacic will appear for Chelsea's Premier League rivals, Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively.

The west London outfit need to strengthen in midfield and it's no surprise they are after Southampton's number six.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are set to lose Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen and rumors of Thomas Partey leaving the club persist (via Fabrizio Romano). Arsenal could need another defensive-minded midfielder along with Declan Rice should the experienced duo depart the Emirates.

Didier Drogba wishes Mason Mount ahead of Manchester United move

Reacting to Mason Mount's heartfelt message to Chelsea fans on social media, club icon Didier Drogba shared a message for the Englishman on Instagram.

Mount is on his way to the Blues' Premier League rivals Manchester United after thanking all his colleagues and coaches from his time at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils have had their bid worth £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons accepted by Chelsea.

Reacting to Mount's farewell message, Drogba said:

"Another prince leaving the club of his life. Thank you and all the very best to you, champs,"

The English midfielder made 195 appearances for the Chelsea first team, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists across all competitions. Mount also won three major trophies during his time in west London, including the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

