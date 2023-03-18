Journalist claims Manchester United 'really want' to sign Serie A star in summer

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Manchester United are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has emerged as a priority signing for United in the summer.

Osimhen has been in scintillating form for the Serie A leaders this season. He has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances. His rich vein of form has attracted interest from clubs across Europe. United, though, are leading the race for the attacker's services.

Plettenberg was quoted by UtdPlug as saying:

"Manchester United really want him. We're hearing that he's also ranked higher than Kolo Muani internally."

Since Ronaldo's mid-season departure, United are yet to fill out the void left by the Portuguese. While Wout Weghorst was brought in on loan, the Dutchman is at the club as a stop-gap option.

Manchester United are expected to look for a new striker in the summer. Osimhen, who's contracted with Napoli till the end of the 2024-25 season, might cost the Red Devils north of €100 million.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of FA Cup QF against Fulham

Manchester United take on Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday (March 19). Ahead of the quarterfinal clash at Old Trafford, manager Erik ten Hag provided an update on his team.

He confirmed that Anthony Martial won't be available, while club are yet to make a final call on Antony's participation. Ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' website):

"So we have to talk about (it), and I think Anthony Martial will not be available, and Antony dos Santos, we have to see how he will progress."

Casemiro is suspended for four domestic games after picking up his second straight red card of the season against Southampton on March 12. Speaking about the Brazilian, Ten Hag said:

“We did really well without Casemiro, against Arsenal, the two against Leeds, I think we also did really well without Casemiro also at the start of the season, but I want to have Casemiro available because he has a huge impact on our game.”

United enter the FA Cup clash against Fulham off a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League.

Poll : 0 votes