Journalist claims Premier League giants are likely to be Real Madrid's biggest rivals in their pursuit for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool could reportedly be the biggest threat to Real Madrid in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe recently admitted that he has no plans to leave PSG this summer but does not have any intention of extending his deal beyond the next season. This means that the France skipper could be available on a free transfer next summer.

French journalist Jonathan Johnson has claimed that Real Madrid remain the favorites to land Mbappe next summer. The Ligue 1 expert has also insisted that the Frenchman dreams of representing Los Blancos. He told Caught Offside, as quoted by Football Espana:

“In terms of a possible departure in the future, you can’t really rule anything out, but the club that Mbappe absolutely wants to play for and the club that absolutely want him is Real Madrid, and there is now an opening with Karim Benzema having left, which was unexpected.”

Jackson also claimed that Liverpool could have an outside chance of landing Mbappe given their long-term interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. He insisted that the Reds could potentially challenge Real Madrid for Mbappe if they can return to the Champions League.

He said:

“Personally, if it was for me to pick a perfect destination for him in the Premier League, I think Liverpool would be a more realistic move."

He added:

"Again, they’re not in the Champions League next season so it’s a non-starter for this summer, but they’re a club who’ve had a historical interest in him, so if they get back into the Champions League next summer, and are challenging for the Premier League again, that could potentially be an option for him again in the future."

Jackson, however, concluded that Mbappe's most likely destination remains the Santiago Bernabeu and he will eventually move to the Spanish capital. He concluded:

"But overall, there’s no getting away from the overall feeling that the most likely destination for Mbappe at some point, whether it’s this summer, next summer, or a couple of years away, is Real Madrid.”

PSG find themselves in a tricky situation this summer with Mbappe looking destined to leave on a free transfer next summer. They have already lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer and could also part ways with Neymar this summer.

Mbappe, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant 2022-23 season with the French capital club, having contributed with 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions.

PSG interested in Real Madrid target this summer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ready to rival Spanish giants Real Madrid for the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Ligue 1 holders are willing to offer well up to €100 million to sign the England international.

Real Madrid and PSG have not been on the best terms in recent times following the Kylian Mbappe saga. The Frenchman was heavily linked with Los Blancos but decided to extend his stay in Paris. The two could take the rivalry to the next level with both sides interested in Harry Kane.

Los Blancos reportedly identified Kane as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema, who left the club on a free transfer and joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

PSG are also keen on the Tottenham Hotspur superstar as they look to shore up their attack. They have already lost Lionel Messi and the futures of Mbappe and Neymar are also up in the air.

