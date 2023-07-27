Journalist claims PSG's pursuit of top striker targets will not be affected by Kylian Mbappe's possible sale

Journalist Jonathan Johnson has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s transfer plans won't change depending on superstar striker Kylian Mbappe's sale. Mbappe's future looks uncertain after the Frenchman was left out of the team's pre-season tour of Japan.

The Parisians received a €300 million offer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, but the player rejected the move. Johnson, though, said that the Ligue 1 giants are still interested in the likes of Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Their plans won't change regardless of where Mbappe ends up at. Johnson wrote for Caughtoffside:

“If PSG were to bank €300m from selling Mbappe, I’m not sure it would actually change their transfer plans significantly – the players they’ve looked at already have pretty big price tags."

Johnson added:

“They have looked the situations regarding players like Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, so those are players already on PSG’s radar, it’s just that there’s the feeling they might not be the best fit.”

Lionel Messi has left, joining MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent. Mbappe is also on the verge of an exit, meaning the Parisians need attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window ahead of the new season.

What Lucas Hernandez said about decision to join PSG?

The Parisians have completed a massive swoop, signing Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich. The French left-back arrives as one of the best players in his position.

Many were surprised when Hernandez, a mainstay in Bayern's defence, decided to join the Ligue 1 giants. Hernandez has explained his decision, telling L'Equipe:

“A very attractive project, like this year’s opening of the new training center which is the best in Europe and probably in the world.

"It’s things like that convince new players like me to come, with the desire to win everything, to have the pressure to win the L1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League.”

After a lackluster campaign last term, the Parisians are looking to build under new manager Luis Enrique this season. Hernandez, given his quality and experience, is expected to be a key part of the team next season.