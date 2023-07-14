Journalist claims PSG target will be an ideal fit to play alongside Kylian Mbappe

Juventus superstar Dusan Vlahovic could be an ideal partner for Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season, according to reputed journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Parisians have been linked with a move to sign Vlahovic in the past few days. They are keen to launch a summer move for him to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race, as per Fichajes.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson shared his thoughts on PSG's offensive targets this summer, pointing out Vlahovic. He wrote:

"Two names reported to be on their radar are Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane. But those two would represent a significant financial outlay, so it is only realistic to consider those two if we do end up seeing a big sale of someone like Kylian Mbappe or Neymar. At this moment in time, neither of those are close to leaving, so that really only leaves Dusan Vlahovic as an affordable option."

Stating that Juventus are keen to offload Vlahovic, Johnson continued:

"We know Juventus are willing to move Vlahovic on as it has not really worked out for him since he joined from Fiorentina. He is a profile that interests a number of clubs across Europe and he would offer something a bit different to PSG's other attacking talents."

Johnson also claimed that the Serb could fit in well alongside Mbappe:

"It's possible he could be gettable even without PSG needing to make a big sale, but there are one or two players on the unwanted list who could moved on. It's been a couple of years since they really had that kind of a focal point to their attack, and it's arguable that someone like Vlahovic would be more complementary to someone like Mbappe, should he stay, than Lionel Messi was."

Vlahovic, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Allianz Stadium, is believed to be valued at around €80 million this summer. He has netted 23 goals and laid out six assists in 63 games for Juventus so far.

PSG lodge €110 million offer to sign forward identified as replacement for Kylian Mbappe

According to Fichajes, PSG have earmarked Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen as a prime candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is rumored to force a summer switch to Real Madrid. PSG's hierarchy have been impressed with the Nigerian's physical prowess and scoring ability at the top level.

Luis Enrique's side have reportedly made a €110 million bid to rope in the attacker in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, they are unlikely to be successful in their attempt as Napoli expect a higher fee.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as a hot topic of speculation due to his role in Napoli's Serie A glory last season. He netted 31 goals and laid out five assists in 39 games, registering a goal and an assist every 84 minutes.