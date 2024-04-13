Journalist provides update on Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United

In 2018, Mason Greenwood started his senior career with Manchester United, and although he was regarded as one of the most promising youngsters at Old Trafford, he faced legal challenges in 2022. He was charged with attempted rape, among others, which he denied.

In February 2023, all charges against the English-Jamaican forward were dropped, following which the club released a statement that read:

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome," the statement concluded.

Since 2023, Mason Greenwood has been playing for Getafe on loan from the Red Devils. With the summer transfer window coming up and his loan contract coming to an end, his future with the club remains uncertain. United, however, believe that the 22-year-old will be sold, as many European clubs have shown their interest in signing him, as per journalist Mike Keegan.

Manchester United also reportedly remain open to all options, including contract extension, loan extensions, and Greenwood playing for the Red Devils again. However, La Liga club Getafe would like to retain Greenwood, who has reportedly settled and matured in Spain.

Following his arrest in January 2022, Mason Greenwood was removed from the FIFA 22 video game by EA Sports.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 49 points in 31 matches. In their last five league fixtures, the Red Devils have had two draws, two losses, and only one win. They face A.F.C. Bournemouth next in the league on April 13, 2024.

Their last league match was against Liverpool at home in Old Trafford. The Northwest derby ended in a 2-2 draw and prevented the Reds from going to the top of the league table.

On April 21, 2024, Manchester United will face Coventry City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The other semi-finalists are Manchester City and Chelsea, who will meet on April 20, 2024. The final will be held on May 25, 2024 at the Wembley Stadium.

