Journalist provides update regarding rumors linking Liverpool skipper Virgil Van Dijk with a move to PSG

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is not about to join Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Julien Laurens. The French football guru has dismissed recent speculation suggesting that the Reds talisman could be on his way to Paris. He stressed that there were no discussions or negotiations, or even an offer made from the French club.

The journalist posted on X:

"There is nothing between PSG and Virgil Van Dijk. No talks, no negotiations, no 100m signing on fee offer. Nothing. Virgil had a chat with Luis Campos and Nasser Al Khelaifi after the Champions League second leg and it wasn’t about his future but about the two games they played."

There was speculation surrounding Van Dijk’s future after he was spotted deep in discussion with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos. This took place after Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with the Parisians.

However, Laurens has insisted that the talk had nothing to do with a potential transfer. Van Dijk still has a contract at Anfield until June 2025, and with every passing week, his future becomes less certain. Danish outlet Tipsbladet also reported that the Dutch defender has been approached by dealmakers in Saudi Arabia (via talkSPORT).

Liverpool are interested in completing a contract extension for Van Dijk, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah. With the season ending soon, final talks on these renewals are expected to happen, as the club look to keep their best assets for the long term.

Liverpool open talks for Newcastle striker ahead of summer transfer window

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Newcastle United over a possible move for Alexander Isak, but the Swedish striker has interest from Arsenal too. Isak has been among the best forwards in Europe this season, scoring 23 goals in 33 games this season. He helped Newcastle to their first major trophy in 56 years as they won the Carabao Cup, beating the Merseysiders in the final.

Liverpool’s interest in the 25-year-old is longstanding, and his display in the Carabao Cup final against them simply served to further cement their interest. However, the Magpies will probably ask for £150 million to sell their key man (via 90min).

The Reds might need to finance the move by selling Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan was already reported to have been a target for the Saudi Pro League in January. Growing interest into the summer could see them receive the funds they need to make a move for Isak.

Arsenal are also targeting Isak in addition and have also sent an offer, believed to be in the region of €120 million (£101 million). However, Newcastle are unwilling sellers. They are not prepared to lose Isak and the club hope he can help improve their standing in continental competitions next season.

