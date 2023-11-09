Journalist reveals list of strikers Chelsea are potentially looking to sign next summer

Renowned English journalist David Ornstein has given a five-man shortlist of strikers Chelsea reportedly have an interest in and it includes Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The Blues spent an astounding £434.5 million on new arrivals this past summer. However, Nicolas Jackson was the only first-team signing that fit the center-forward mold.

Thus, Chelsea are expected to enter the market once again for a new forward and they have been linked with several names. The Athletic's Ornstein has namedropped five targets that Mauricio Pochettino and his staff may be looking at (via CFCPys):

“The potential cost of Osimhen may complicate, let alone if Chelsea don’t qualify for the UCL, may complicate a pursuit for Chelsea and others but he is in the bracket of strikers looked at by all the top clubs."

Osimhen, 24, is one of Europe's hottest commodities as he continues to enjoy prolific form for Napoli in Serie A. The Nigerian has bagged six goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions this season. He finished Serie A's top scorer last season with 26 goals in 32 games.

However, Napoli are likely to drive a hard bargain over Osimhen who has two years left on his contract. Chelsea could therefore turn their attention elsewhere as Ornstein added:

"The likes of Lautaro Martinez, Sesko, Ferguson and Boniface get mentioned a lot to me by people who work in recruitment”

Lautaro Martinez, 26, is the most experienced one of the five targets. He's been wreaking havoc for Inter Milan for several years and sits on 14 goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko, 20, is an upcoming star who recently moved to RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg. The Slovenian is proving to be a real threat, managing six goals in 15 games.

Evan Ferguson, 19, has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Brighton & Hove Albion and could be chased by several Premier League giants. The Republic of Ireland international sits on five goals in 13 games.

Lastly, Victor Boniface, 22, has emerged as one of the Bundesliga's leading strikers. The Bayer Leverkusen frontman looks set to rival Harry Kane for the German Golden Boot and he has 10 goals and six assists in 14 games across competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino insists Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson still has room for improvement

Jackson has been under a ton of pressure since arriving at Stamford Bridge in a £32 million deal. The Colombia international has been tasked with spearheading Chelsea's frontline and has made a slow start.

However, the 22-year-old came to the fore in the Blues' 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6). He bagged a hat-trick, taking his overall tally to six goals in 13 games across competitions.

Still, Pochettino urged for patience with Jackson as he adapts to the Premier League. He said (via Metro):

"He is so young and came from Spain, different league and he needs to improve. I hope this hat-trick can allow him top play more relaxed and find the confidence he needs."

Jackson managed 13 goals and six assists in 47 games for Villarreal prior to his move. He could benefit from a more experienced strike partner joining him at Stamford Bridge.