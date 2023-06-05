Journalist says Arsenal need to move quickly to sign £75 million-rated midfielder ahead of Chelsea

Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal need to act quickly if they intend to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Caicedo was the subject of interest from the Gunners as well as from their London rivals Chelsea in January. The Seagulls did well to retain the Ecuador international at that time but he still remains a player in demand.

Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal need to move quickly if they want to sign the 21-year-old this summer. According to the journalist, Chelsea could be stepping up their interest in the Brighton midfielder after missing out on Manuel Ugarte, who looks destined to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Watts said on his YouTube channel:

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with Arsenal and [Moises] Caicedo. Lots of talk about will they go in for him, I can’t say for sure now that they will. But if they’re going to they’re probably going to have to move pretty quickly because Chelsea are, according to reports, really stepping up [their interest]."

He added:

“They’ve missed out on [Manuel] Ugarte who they were trying to sign, he will be going to PSG so Chelsea are out of the race for him now. Reporters who are very, very close to Chelsea at the moment saying that they’re now turning their attentions to Caicedo and trying to get this done."

"They were interested in him in January like Arsenal were, didn’t put the money on the table like Arsenal did, but they’re very much expected to now."

Caicedo has been excellent for Brighton since his £4.5 million move to the Amex Stadium from his boyhood side Independiente del Valle in 2021. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and is regarded as a star for the future.

Caicedo has made 53 appearances for the Seagulls, contributing two goals and three assists. According to reports, he is currently valued at around £75 million by Brighton.

Darren Bent urges Arsenal to launch bold move for Chelsea attacker

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sign out-of-favor Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer after the completion of his loan spell at Inter Milan. However, his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. Speaking on talkSPORT, Darren Bent was asked whether he would take the Chelsea forward at Arsenal. The Englishman replied:

"Yes. Without a doubt."

Bent also claimed that Lukaku would be a significant upgrade over Gabriel Jesus and said:

"No, I'm not getting rid of anyone, but I'd have him. Do you know what? He would get us more goals than Gabriel Jesus. What Gabriel Jesus did at Arsenal [this season] was brilliant, but there were times he would frustrate me because he wasn't in the box enough."

"There were times the ball would flash across the box and no one was in there - he's on the edge of the box. But Lukaku, I know he's in there. I'd start Gabriel Jesus on the left potentially. Maybe, one or the other. It's a squad game. But I would start Lukaku down the middle over Gabriel Jesus."

Lukaku has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 24 games this season for Inter Milan in an injury-ravaged campaign.

