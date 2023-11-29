Jurgen Klopp confirms double Liverpool injury blow ahead of UEFA Europa League clash against LASK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota will miss their UEFA Europa League clash against LASK on Thursday, November 30.

The Reds can confirm their place in the Round of 16 of the competition with a win over LASK. However, they will be without Alisson and Jota, both of whom sustained injuries in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City on November 25.

Jota was replaced in the 54th minute by Luis Diaz and is expected to be out for a while. Alisson, meanwhile, appeared to suffer a hamstring injury but completed the game. He will be out for the next two weeks at least.

In a pre-match press conference, Klopp said about the duo (via Neil Jones):

"Both are out. Ali is a bit less [of a problem]. He cannot play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Not as bad, but bad enough.

"Diogo should take a little bit longer."

Jota has had an excellent season so far, scoring eight goals in 17 games across competitions for Liverpool. Alisson, meanwhile, has also put in good performances but made some rare errors at times. He has helped the Reds keep four clean sheets in 13 Premier League games.

Liverpool interested in signing Khephren Thuram

As per Tutto Juve (via Football365), the Reds are highly interested in signing OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Liverpool were linked with Thuram in the summer as well after seeing the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club. However, they ended up signing Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo.

Manager Jurgen Klopp still retains his interest in Thuram, though, and the Reds are keen to beat the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan for his signature. The Frenchman is likely to cost around £45 million.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate had previously spoken about a potential move for compatriot Thuram to Anfield, saying:

“I would be very happy for him [Thuram] to come to Liverpool. I would take him under my wing and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become."

He added:

“Khephren is like my little brother, he’s someone I saw growing up. I was with his big brother in the training centre, but I saw him grow.

“I saw him perform and progress at a level… It was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection. I saw him at the training and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease."

Thuram, 22, has made 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season, helping Nice sit just a point behind Paris Saint-Germain atop the league table.