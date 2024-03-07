Jurgen Klopp provides Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai fitness update ahead of Liverpool's UEL clash

Jurgen Klopp has provided positive fitness updates on Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool's upcoming UEFA Europa League game.

The Reds take on Czech outfit Sparta Praha in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League match on Thursday (March 7). Szoboszlai has been blighted by fitness problems since the turn of the year.

The Hungary international, who signed for £60 million from RB Leipzig last summer, picked up a hamstring problem in the 4-2 league win over Newcastle United on January 2. He then suffered a setback in the 4-1 rout of Chelsea on February 1.

Szoboszlai made a return as a second-half substitute in his team's late 1-0 league win over Nottingham Forest on March 2. Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp gave an update on the 23-year-old versatile playmaker and said (via @TheAnfieldTalk):

"It is good that he [Dominik Szoboszlai] is back. He loves playing football, being injured is tough for him. He is back and in the squad. The rest we will see."

Salah, meanwhile, has played just two club matches in 2024 due to AFCON duties and a subsequent hamstring problem. Regarding the Egyptian superstar, Klopp said, via the same source:

"He [Mohamed Salah] is with us, he has trained two days. Full of energy. He is happy. We want to be careful, but it is just good news.

The 31-year-old winger continues to be Liverpool's main source of goals. His 19 strikes from 28 matches across competitions is a club-leading stat, and he also has 10 assists to his name.

Alexis Mac Allister expects tough match for Liverpool against Sparta Praha

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister believes Sparta Praha will give his team a run for their money in the upcoming European clash at the epet ARENA.

The Czech club are unbeaten in their 12 league games at home, winning on 11 occasions. They also didn't lose any of their four Europa League matches this season at their home ground (including the intermediate stage).

Before the match, Mac Allister, who signed for Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million last summer, said:

"We expect a very tough game. They are unbeaten at home. We know what they do, but we need to focus on ourselves. It will be a great battle.

Fans can expect the 25-year-old Argentina international to feature in this match, considering how regularly he has been picked by Jurgen Klopp. The box-to-box central midfielder has racked up two goals and five assists in 31 games across competitions this term.