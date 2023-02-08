"Just a matter of time" - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG superstar is close to signing contract extension

Brazil defender Marquinhos is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The deal is yet to be agreed upon, but the Ligue1 side are convinced he is a key part of their future project.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that it is 'just a matter of time' before Marquinhos signs a new deal at Parc des Princes. The French side have been in contract talks with the defender for over a year, with his contract expiring in 2024. They are now close to sealing his future.

Chelsea were linked with the Brazilian when Thomas Tuchel took over at the club in 2021. However, the defender was unwilling to reunite with his former manager and play once again with his national teammate Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge.

Marquinhos keen on staying at PSG

Marquinhos reportedly had several offers to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the last few windows, but the Brazilian has been adamant about staying in Paris.

Speaking about his contract situation in April 2022, the PSG man said:

"Right now, no, I don't want to leave. At the start, there was a time when I was interested in doing so, but since then my mind's always been here at PSG. My desire is to stay. We know how it goes in football – as long as you're performing and playing well, you can have a desire to stay."

He added:

"But sometimes, things can change or the club can no longer want you, as we've seen in the past. If possible, I'd like to stay for life here in Paris. That would very much suit me and I would be happy with it."

The words were similar to what he told the media in March 2022 when the was first quizzed about his contract. He said:

"We're in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to extend my contract, I hope it will be fast. My future is PSG. Leonardo knows my desire, as do the club – they know what I want. I have it calmly in my head that my place is here. The club has shown the faith and respect it has for me. Everything is going in the right direction."

Marquinhos has been at the Ligue1 club since joining from AS Roma in 2013. He has scored 257 games for the club since then and also contributed 24 goals and six assists.

