"Just pretend you didn’t play today", "Could have cost us today" - Fans unhappy with Chelsea star despite 6-2 win over Wolves

Chelsea fans are unimpressed with Moisés Caicedo's performance despite their massive win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The clash ended in a 6-2 victory for the Blues on Sunday, August 25, at Molineux Stadium.

Moisés Caicedo was named in the starting XI against Wolves and was replaced by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 76th minute. However, the Ecuadorian midfielder failed to have any goal contributions while misplacing a few passes. He completed 33/37 passes, completed 1/3 dribbles, won 1/2 tackles, and won 4/9 ground duels.

Fans flooded social media with posts sharing their opinions on Moisés Caicedo's gameplay in Chelsea's second Premier League clash. While some fans criticized the 22-year-old's performance, some didn't prefer him to be part of the Blues squad. Here are some reactions from X:

"Enzo Fernandez we won’t forget that second half performance but we definitely will forget the first 45 mins 👏🏽 As for Caicedo, I’ll just pretend you didn’t play today my brother"

"Caicedo losing the ball alot could have cost us today"

"Next we will talk about Caicedo being absolutely clueless on build up and forcing through balls that aent there and switches that kill momentum and space allocation." chimed in another fan.

"Would I be wrong to wish Caicedo to be out on injury for the whole season"

"Midfield a worry cos of no Lavia Caicedo was not it"

"Book Caicedo a one way ticket to Saudi Arabia"

"Caicedo was off today Trust he'll find his foot soon 🙏"

After the victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea are eighth on the Premier League table with three points in two matches.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca on his squad after 6-2 win against Wolves

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca opened up on his squad's performance after their 6-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blues opened their scoring with Nicolas Jackson's goal just two minutes into the match. Wolves' forward Matheus Cunha netted the equalizer from an assist by Rayan Aït-Nouri in the 27th minute.

Cole Palmer took the lead for the Blues from an assist by the Senegalese striker in the 45th minute. However, Jørgen Strand Larsen equalized for the Wanderers from an assist by Toti Gomes just minutes before the end of the first half.

Noni Madueke scored a hattrick for Chelsea in the second half with Cole Palmer assisting all three of his goals. João Félix netted the last goal for the Blues from an assist by Pedro Neto in the 80th minute.

About Cole Palmer's excellent contributions in the match, Enzo Maresca said (via Football.London):

"I know Cole already for four or five years. He is a special player, a special guy, a special person. The goal he scored today, the assists, I'm not surprised.

Enzo Maresca also heaped praise on Noni Madueke and said (via @CFCPys on X):

"I said from day one Noni is the type of winger I really like, the most important thing from Noni today was that run back to defend counter attack in 90th minute."

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture on September 1, at Stamford Bridge. Before that, they will face Servette away in their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff second leg on August 29.

