Juventus and AS Roma interested in signing Mauro Icardi - Reports 

Juventus are reportedly monitoring Mauro Icardi and could make a move to sign him in the coming months.

According to a report by Calciomercato, the 27-year-old currently has a deal with Paris Saint-Germain that runs until 2024, but that has not stopped Juventus from considering him.

The report also suggests that fellow Serie A side AS Roma could be in the hunt for Icardi, as they might have to replace Edin Dzeko next summer.

Mauro Icardi made a name for himself in Serie A while at Inter Milan, winning two Capocannoniere, as well as being named club captain. His return of 124 goals from 217 games in all competitions underlined his immense abilities in front of goal, although he was also plagued by disciplinary issues.

The Argentine made an acrimonious departure from the San Siro after falling out with the club's fanbase, while his wife and agent Wanda Narra has also been the cause of several public issues for him in his career.

Icardi joined PSG on loan in the summer of 2019, with the deal made permanent a year later.

He has, however, struggled for regular playing time in France and currently finds himself behind the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel di Maria in terms of importance.

A move to Juventus would further damage Icardi's reputation with the Nerazzurri

Mauro Icardi represented Inter Milan with distinction

Mauro Icardi was the darling of Inter Milan before criticizing the club's ultras when he released his autobiography in 2016. He was fined for the comments made and was forced to remove the chapter from the book.

His marriage to Wanda Nara caused controversy in itself, as they had an affair while she was still married to his former teammate Maxi Lopez.

Since their marriage, she has acted as his agent and publicly called out the Inter Milan management in February 2019. This saw Icardi stripped of the club's captaincy and set in motion the events that led to his departure from San Siro.

All these events helped transform Icardi into persona non grata and if he joins Juventus, his reputation at the San Siro will become even murkier.

The Nerazzurri have a long-standing rivalry with Juventus and fans of the club are unlikely to be thrilled by their former player joining their rivals.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will follow through on their interest. Mauro Icardi has the ability to transform any club's attack if he can keep his head focused on the game.