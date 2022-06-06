Juventus enter race to sign Barcelona target - Reports

Juventus are prepared to rival Barcelona for the signature of Valencia's Carlos Soler. The 25-year-old has been with the Mestalla club throughout his career. However, his long association with them is likely to come to an end soon.

Valencia are going through a major overhaul right now with Gennaro Gattuso soon to be announced as the new manager. As such, the club is already planning for certain player sales and signings ahead of next season. AS mentions three players who can walk through the exit door, namely Goncalo Guedes, Jose Gaya, and Soler.

The 25-year-old midfielder has no shortage of suitors, with Barcelona and Juventus both lining up a move for him. The Bianconeri are believed to have reached out to the player's entourage to let them know that they are interested in adding him to their ranks.

It is understood that the player's priority is to continue playing in Spain, which makes it tricky for Juventus to persuade him to come to Serie A. At 25, Soler is considered a proper midfield general and is expected to get better. His link-up play with his teammates and contributions in the final third make him a very influential player in the middle of the park.

The Spaniard made 38 appearances for Valencia in the 2021-22 campaign and found the back of the net on 12 occasions, while setting up 5 goals for his teammates.

Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on Barcelona and Juventus target

AS also mentioned Atletico Madrid as a possible destination for the Los Che midfielder. The Blaugrana would have already signed the midfielder if they had the financial resources to spend. But due to their economic crisis, they are unable to spend unless they generate money from player sales.

Frenkie de Jong's exit is being looked at as the best option capable of generating attractive funds for Barcelona. Spending cash is not an issue for either Juventus or Atletico and that does deliver a blow to Xavi Hernandez's hopes of signing Soler. Los Rojiblancos had contemplated signing him in 2019 and could well return for his signature.

The Spanish outlet also mentioned that Serginio Dest could be used as a makeweight in the deal to bring the Valencia man to Camp Nou in a player-plus-cash deal.

