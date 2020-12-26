Juventus to face stiff competition from Inter Milan and West Ham for Chelsea ace Olivier Giroud

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly eager to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The Bianconeri will face heavy competition from Inter Milan and West Ham United for the 34-year-old's signature.

According to Calciomercato, West Ham are the latest club to join the race for the signature of Giroud, as they look to push for a top-six finish after a strong start to the season.

Olivier Giroud has been struggling for regular playing time at Chelsea this season, despite regularly finding the back of the net when called upon by manager Frank Lampard. Giroud has often been used as an impact substitute, and has had to make do with starts in the Champions League, and Cup competitions.

Olivier Giroud was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, with Juventus and Inter Milan tipped as favorites to land the France international. Giroud, however, chose to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place.

Juventus are reportedly ready to resume their pursuit of Giroud as the January transfer window approaches. Andrea Pirlo is reportedly keen to sign a striker to provide competition for Alvaro Morata.

Juventus join Inter Milan in Olivier Giroud transfer battle as they eye four players including Chelsea team-mate Emerson. pic.twitter.com/3qRoKTyap8 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 1, 2020

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is keen to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea to provide competition for Alvaro Morata

Giroud has impressed when called upon this season

Morata has had a terrific start to life at Juventus, forming a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard has, however, missed a few games in recent weeks due to suspension and injury, and his absence has been felt by Juventus.

Olivier Giroud has been in prolific form this season when given the chance. The former Arsenal man has scored five goals in four games in the Champions League, along with two goals in eight Premier League games.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has preferred to play Tammy Abraham and new signing Timo Werner ahead of Giroud this season, despite the Frenchman's good form.

Olivier Giroud will have one eye on making the France squad for the 2021 European Championships, and will therefore fancy a move to a club where he will see regular playing time.

Juventus, unlike West Ham United, will provide Giroud with the opportunity to fight for silverware, and play with some of the best players in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.