Juventus initiate 'positive' talks with agent of Barcelona star: Reports

Juventus have reportedly begun negotiations with the agent of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong over a potential move to Turin. The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their midfield this summer.

According to Il Tirreno, Juventus have had 'positive talks' with de Jong's agent Ali Dursun, who is also the manager of Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria. Zakaria joined Juventus from Borussia Monchengladbach during the recently concluded January transfer window.

Frenkie de Jong rose to prominence during his time with Dutch giants Ajax. He helped the club reach the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League and the caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his consistent performances.

The midfielder earned himself a move to Nou Camp in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £75 million. He immediately became a regular starter for the club, making 42 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions during his debut season with the Catalan giants.

Frenkie de Jong enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring seven goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Nou Camp outfit. He helped the club win the Copa del Rey title last season. The Netherlands international has scored two goals and provided two assists for Xavi Hernandez's side this season.

The emergence of the likes of Pedri and Gavi over the last couple of seasons has led many to believe Barcelona could be open to selling Frenkie de Jong. The club are currently facing debts in excess of €1 billion. Barcelona were forced to part ways with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann last summer to reduce their wage bill.

The club could therefore be persuaded to part ways with Frenkie de Jong if they receive the right offer. Reports suggest that Barcelona could entertain offers in the region of €70 million for De Jong. Serie A giants Juventus are rumored to be interested in the midfielder.

Juventus have endured a difficult 2021-22 season under the management of Massimiliano Allegri. The club have, however, have shown signs of improvement in recent months.

The Bianconeri managed to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina and Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach during the January transfer window. They currently sit in fourth place in the Serie A table, nine points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Allegri is believed to be keen to strengthen his squad this summer to boost his side's chances of mounting a serious challenge for the league title next season.

La Senyera @LaSenyera | Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barça is unknown. Juventus have shown interest in a possible loan deal with an option to buy of €50m. [ | Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barça is unknown. Juventus have shown interest in a possible loan deal with an option to buy of €50m. [ @sport ❗️| Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barça is unknown. Juventus have shown interest in a possible loan deal with an option to buy of €50m. [@sport] https://t.co/NyukwTODg9

Juventus could face stiff competition from Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey

According to Football.london, Chelsea are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong. The club signed Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer with an option to buy for €40 million.

The Spaniard has struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of English football. Chelsea are therefore unlikely to exercise their option to buy him this summer.

Ross Barkley has enjoyed a mini renaissance at Chelsea this season, but has been unable to become a regular starter at the club. The former Everton star is expected to secure a permanent move away from Chelsea this summer and join a club where he will play regular football.

FC Barça Culer @fcbarca_culer10 | PSG, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Bayern München are interested in Frenkie de Jong:



| Chelsea offered 35M€ for the transfer of the player but he said "No."



| Recently he extended his contract untill 2026 and he said he stays at Barcelona because it's his home. | PSG, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Bayern München are interested in Frenkie de Jong:| Chelsea offered 35M€ for the transfer of the player but he said "No."| Recently he extended his contract untill 2026 and he said he stays at Barcelona because it's his home. 🎯 | PSG, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Bayern München are interested in Frenkie de Jong:💸 | Chelsea offered 35M€ for the transfer of the player but he said "No."🇳🇱 | Recently he extended his contract untill 2026 and he said he stays at Barcelona because it's his home. https://t.co/B6m9UnOfJB

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have entered their thirties and will therefore approach the latter stages of their careers in the coming years. The Blues will be keen to sign long-term replacements for the duo. Hence Chelsea are likely to join Juventus in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Edited by Diptanil Roy