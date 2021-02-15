Juventus interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus - Reports

Juventus are already looking ahead to the summer and, despite having a plethora of midfielders in their squad, the Bianconeri are eager to strengthen their midfield.

According to JuveFC, the Serie A giants are currently monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus. However, the German has also generated interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, meaning Juventus could face stiff competition for his signature.

Neuhaus rose through the ranks at 1860 Munich and went on to make his senior debut in 2016. He was signed by Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2017 and spent the 2017/18 season on loan to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Neuhaus returned the following season and slowly became an integral part of the Monchengladbach team. He helped Die Fohlen earn UEFA Champions League qualification last season and has been crucial to the club’s progression to the knockout stages this term.

The 23-year-old’s impressive journey has caught the attention of Juventus, who are desperate to shore up their midfield. The Bianconeri have one of the most talented squads in the country, but their recent struggles in Serie A mean they could have a very busy summer ahead.

Players like Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have lacked consistency and the Serie A giants could be willing to let them go. That would free up space in the squad for Neuhaus.

Serie A has a new leader 👀



1️⃣ Inter 22-50

2️⃣ Milan 22-49

3️⃣ Roma 22-43

4️⃣ Juventus 21-42

5️⃣ Napoli 21-40

6️⃣ Atalanta 22-40

7️⃣ Lazio 22-40 pic.twitter.com/xuEo98vZhG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 14, 2021

The German midfielder is enjoying his stay at Borussia Park and also has a fantastic relationship with Marco Rose, the Borussia Monchengladbach manager. Neuhaus is currently under contract until 2024, and it is not clear whether the club intend to sell him. However, it is reported that if Juventus trigger the player’s €40 release clause, they could bring him to Turin.

Florian Neuhaus has the qualities to improve the Juventus team

Florian Neuhaus in Bundesliga action

The Bianconeri are currently fourth in the Serie A table, eight points behind leaders Inter Milan. Juventus do have a game in hand, but it is safe to say that their season has hardly gone according to plan. That could prompt the reigning champions to invest heavily in the summer, and Neuhaus has the qualities to improve the current Juventus team. However, acquiring the German will not be easy.

NEW:



Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Florian Neuhaus.



Liverpool can complete the deal for €40m in the coming months due to the release clause in his contract. [Kicker] pic.twitter.com/B5qHwa0dkH — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 11, 2021

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked the German as the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum if the Dutchman leaves Anfield at the end of the season. Bayern Munich and Manchester City also remain interested in the player, who has four goals and four assists from 19 games in the Bundesliga this season.