Juventus interested in Paris Saint-Germain duo: Reports

After an underwhelming season so far, Juventus are preparing for a big summer ahead and have reportedly turned their attention to two Paris Saint-Germain stars.

According to JuveFC, the Bianconeri are interested in PSG’s Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi. Interestingly, both players have a history with Juventus; while the Italian is a product of the Bianconeri academy, the Argentinean enjoyed a fierce rivalry with the Old Lady during his time with Inter Milan.

Kean was allowed to leave Turin after the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, despite being a regular in the team under Massimiliano Allegri. The youngster joined Everton in August 2019, and after a troubled first season, was sent on loan to PSG. The Italian has excelled at Paris and has already managed 15 goals from 27 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

Mauro Icardi initially joined PSG on loan in 2019, and the deal was made permanent a year later. Icardi has managed 27 goals from 53 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants so far, and Juventus believe he is the ideal man to lead their line next season. Bianconeri chief Fabio Paratici is a fan of the player and previously tried to sign him without success.

Juventus also remain interested in a homecoming for Kean, but securing his signature will not be easy. The player himself might not be eager to return to the club that allowed him to leave in the first place.

PSG, meanwhile, are delighted with the Italian’s performances and have big plans for him in the summer. Even though his loan deal does not have an option to buy, club sporting director Leonardo will attempt to secure a permanent transfer from Everton in the summer.

Interestingly, if the Ligue 1 giants manage to get Kean, it would open up an opportunity for the Bianconeri to secure the services of Icardi.

Juventus targeting attacking reinforcements in the summer

Juventus are currently third in the Serie A table, ten points behind leaders Inter Milan. The Bianconeri have also bowed out of the UEFA Champions League and their season has hardly gone according to plan. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team, the Serie A giants have come up short in attack, a fact that will bother Andrea Pirlo.

The Juventus manager remains eager to revamp his attacking options in the summer. However, while a move for Icardi has a good chance of being completed, it looks increasingly likely that the Bianconeri will miss out on Kean.