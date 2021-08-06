 "I am a little shocked" - Juventus legend stunned to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona

Former Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero has expressed his feelings following the sudden departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Del Piero suggested he was shocked to see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona even when everything seemed to be going well. The former World Cup winner wanted Messi to end his illustrious career in Barcelona. Del Piero said:

"We all wanted to see him end his career at Barcelona, so I am a little shocked. He was supposed to begin the season with the Barcelona shirt, he had sent positive messages, everything seemed to go well."

However, Del Piero does not want to put the blame either on Lionel Messi or on Barcelona. The former Juventus forward wishes the best for both parties involved. Del Piero added:

“He will start a new adventure now, something different. I don’t want to judge him, our world is a particular one. It can be his fault or a shared decision. Maybe it can be the best thing for both, we can’t say anything.

“If you ask me, the thing you would have wanted is to see him end his career at Barcelona.”

Del Piero is no stranger to staying with one club for a long period of time. The forward spent 19 seasons with Juventus, from 1993 until 2012. During his illustrious career in Turin, Del Piero scored 290 goals in 705 appearances, making him a record appearance maker as well as a record goalscorer for Juventus.

Alessandro Del Piero ‘shocked’ by Leo Messi’s Barcelona exit https://t.co/79x2ddAshp — TODAY (@todayng) August 6, 2021

Lionel Messi was supposed to lead Barcelona against Juventus

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona were planning to offer Lionel Messi a new contract before the Catalan giants took on Juventus in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was apparently ready to take part in their game against Juventus and give his annual speech in front of the crowd.

The 34-year-old could have faced his long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to return to action at Juventus following an extended pre-season break.

However, the deal between Barcelona and Lionel Messi fell through at the eleventh hour, leaving Messi a free agent. Paris Saint-Germain seem to be the closest in signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as things stand.

Leo Messi. Barcelona were planning for official announcement before Gamper - all agreed since days, then today they had ‘new problems’ in the process to extend the contract 🔴🇦🇷 #Messi



Issues are confirmed - Barça and Messi will continue their talks to resolve the situation. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee